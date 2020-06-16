1617 D Street Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Light, Airy and Full of Charm Row Home Available Mid June 2020! This 3BD/ 2BA Hill East house is conveniently located just 3.5 blocks away from Potomac Avenue Metro station (Blue/Orange/Silver lines), and mere blocks from restaurants, grocery and shopping.

Unit features: exposed brick, hardwood floors, beautiful kitchen with gas range, Washer/ dryer in unit, finished basement, central A/C, heat -radiators, 2 car driveway, fenced in back yard, front and back porch, ample gardening space and a storage shed. Pets are on case by case basis.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.