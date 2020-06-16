All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1617 D Street Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1617 D Street Southeast
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:50 PM

1617 D Street Southeast

1617 D Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1617 D Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Light, Airy and Full of Charm Row Home Available Mid June 2020! This 3BD/ 2BA Hill East house is conveniently located just 3.5 blocks away from Potomac Avenue Metro station (Blue/Orange/Silver lines), and mere blocks from restaurants, grocery and shopping.
Unit features: exposed brick, hardwood floors, beautiful kitchen with gas range, Washer/ dryer in unit, finished basement, central A/C, heat -radiators, 2 car driveway, fenced in back yard, front and back porch, ample gardening space and a storage shed. Pets are on case by case basis.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 D Street Southeast have any available units?
1617 D Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 D Street Southeast have?
Some of 1617 D Street Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 D Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1617 D Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 D Street Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1617 D Street Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1617 D Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 1617 D Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1617 D Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1617 D Street Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 D Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 1617 D Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1617 D Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1617 D Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 D Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1617 D Street Southeast has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Clarence House
4530 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Northwood Gardens
4900-20 Fort Totten Dr NE
Washington, DC 20011
Dorchester West
2425 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Archer
3701 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Ore 82
82 I St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Agora at the Collective
800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Takoma Central
235 Carroll St NW
Washington, DC 20012
Cromwell Apartments
1515 Ogden St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University