1614 6th ST NW 1

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2 BR, 2.5 BA Rental Home with 1 car garage - Property Id: 274394



Located in the prestigious and historic Shaw neighborhood, this Northwest Washington DC picture-perfect gem is close to everything! ON a quiet street with beautiful trees, this 2-bed, 2.5 bath rental home on the LOWER 2 levels of a 4 level duplex home delights from top to bottom! Rent includes water utility only. Tenant pays electric and cable. Carefully & totally renovated & modernized since 1984. Designed with an open floor plan & gourmet kitchen at its heart, you will be able to enjoy time interacting with friends and family as you prepare sumptuous feasts or quick meals. Storage galore including side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, electric range/oven. Beautiful dining room allows intimate or quick on the go family meals & gatherings. Adjoining living room to visit or just relax. High ceilings, upgraded light fixtures, recessed lights, crown molding, designer paint schemes, hard tile, art niches, transom windows, shutters & 2 blinds.

No Pets Allowed



