All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1614 6th ST NW 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1614 6th ST NW 1
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

1614 6th ST NW 1

1614 6th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1614 6th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 BR, 2.5 BA Rental Home with 1 car garage - Property Id: 274394

Located in the prestigious and historic Shaw neighborhood, this Northwest Washington DC picture-perfect gem is close to everything! ON a quiet street with beautiful trees, this 2-bed, 2.5 bath rental home on the LOWER 2 levels of a 4 level duplex home delights from top to bottom! Rent includes water utility only. Tenant pays electric and cable. Carefully & totally renovated & modernized since 1984. Designed with an open floor plan & gourmet kitchen at its heart, you will be able to enjoy time interacting with friends and family as you prepare sumptuous feasts or quick meals. Storage galore including side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, electric range/oven. Beautiful dining room allows intimate or quick on the go family meals & gatherings. Adjoining living room to visit or just relax. High ceilings, upgraded light fixtures, recessed lights, crown molding, designer paint schemes, hard tile, art niches, transom windows, shutters & 2 blinds.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274394
Property Id 274394

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 6th ST NW 1 have any available units?
1614 6th ST NW 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1614 6th ST NW 1 have?
Some of 1614 6th ST NW 1's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 6th ST NW 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1614 6th ST NW 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 6th ST NW 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1614 6th ST NW 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1614 6th ST NW 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1614 6th ST NW 1 offers parking.
Does 1614 6th ST NW 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 6th ST NW 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 6th ST NW 1 have a pool?
No, 1614 6th ST NW 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1614 6th ST NW 1 have accessible units?
No, 1614 6th ST NW 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 6th ST NW 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1614 6th ST NW 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rodney
1911 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Carillon House
2500 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Union Place
200 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
The Barton at Woodley
2701 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Tivoli Apartments
1445 Ogden Street NW
Washington, DC 20010
Elysium Fourteen
1925 14th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Harlow
1100 2nd Place Southeast
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University