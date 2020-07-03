All apartments in Washington
1613 Isherwood Street Northeast, #3
Last updated November 10 2019 at 3:39 AM

1613 Isherwood Street Northeast, #3

1613 Isherwood Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Washington
Kingman Park
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1613 Isherwood Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Please read the rental requirements at the bottom of this listing before scheduling a viewing.

Don't miss out on this gorgeous 2 bedroom apartment in Kingman Park! This huge 2-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment is flooded with natural light and was recently completely renovated. Laid out over two floors, this apartment has hardwood floors throughout and a balcony. The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an island perfect for both meal prep and entertaining. All of the bathrooms are beautifully tiled and updated. The apartment also has laundry in unit and lots of storage space. There is one off-street parking space.

This apartment is in an excellent location with tons of great restaurants and shopping just a short walk away! Its a 15 minute walk to H St where you can take advantage of a ton of great restaurants and bars. The H St trolley is just an 8 minute walk away making it super easy to get to Union Station and the Metro. The Stadium Armory Metro Station (Orange, Blue, Silver lines) is a 15 minute walk.

Details:
Rent - $2,650
Security Deposit - $2,650
Utilities - Tenant responsible for electric, cable, and internet. Owner pays for water
Lease term - 12 months
Available - December 1st
Pets - Two pet limit (1 cat, 1 dog). Weight restrictions apply. Will require a $500 non-refundable pet fee
Parking - 1 space included and street parking is easy
Renters insurance is required

Rental Requirements:
Vouchers Welcome - vales de bienvenida
$45 application fee per adult occupying the home.
$68,000 combined income (does not apply to voucher holders)
650 credit score with no late payments within the last 2 years. Only late payments beyond 30 days show on credit reports!
Positive Rental History - (No evictions, no late payments beyond 5 days late, No damages caused to rented property above $500.)
No violent felony convictions in the last 7 years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Isherwood Street Northeast, #3 have any available units?
1613 Isherwood Street Northeast, #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 Isherwood Street Northeast, #3 have?
Some of 1613 Isherwood Street Northeast, #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Isherwood Street Northeast, #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Isherwood Street Northeast, #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Isherwood Street Northeast, #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1613 Isherwood Street Northeast, #3 is pet friendly.
Does 1613 Isherwood Street Northeast, #3 offer parking?
Yes, 1613 Isherwood Street Northeast, #3 offers parking.
Does 1613 Isherwood Street Northeast, #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1613 Isherwood Street Northeast, #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Isherwood Street Northeast, #3 have a pool?
No, 1613 Isherwood Street Northeast, #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Isherwood Street Northeast, #3 have accessible units?
No, 1613 Isherwood Street Northeast, #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Isherwood Street Northeast, #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1613 Isherwood Street Northeast, #3 has units with dishwashers.

