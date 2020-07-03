1613 Isherwood Street Northeast, #3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Please read the rental requirements at the bottom of this listing before scheduling a viewing.



Don't miss out on this gorgeous 2 bedroom apartment in Kingman Park! This huge 2-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment is flooded with natural light and was recently completely renovated. Laid out over two floors, this apartment has hardwood floors throughout and a balcony. The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an island perfect for both meal prep and entertaining. All of the bathrooms are beautifully tiled and updated. The apartment also has laundry in unit and lots of storage space. There is one off-street parking space.



This apartment is in an excellent location with tons of great restaurants and shopping just a short walk away! Its a 15 minute walk to H St where you can take advantage of a ton of great restaurants and bars. The H St trolley is just an 8 minute walk away making it super easy to get to Union Station and the Metro. The Stadium Armory Metro Station (Orange, Blue, Silver lines) is a 15 minute walk.



Details:

Rent - $2,650

Security Deposit - $2,650

Utilities - Tenant responsible for electric, cable, and internet. Owner pays for water

Lease term - 12 months

Available - December 1st

Pets - Two pet limit (1 cat, 1 dog). Weight restrictions apply. Will require a $500 non-refundable pet fee

Parking - 1 space included and street parking is easy

Renters insurance is required



Rental Requirements:

Vouchers Welcome - vales de bienvenida

$45 application fee per adult occupying the home.

$68,000 combined income (does not apply to voucher holders)

650 credit score with no late payments within the last 2 years. Only late payments beyond 30 days show on credit reports!

Positive Rental History - (No evictions, no late payments beyond 5 days late, No damages caused to rented property above $500.)

No violent felony convictions in the last 7 years