1613 Isherwood Street Northeast - 1, Unit #1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1613 Isherwood Street Northeast - 1, Unit #1

1613 Isherwood St NE · No Longer Available
Location

1613 Isherwood St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Bright and Gorgeous 1-bedroom in Kingman Park

Don't miss out on this gorgeous one bedroom. This spacious one bedroom, one bathroom apartment is flooded with natural light and was recently completely renovated. Featuring Hardwood floors throughout and a beautifully tiled bathroom. The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The apartment also has laundry in unit and includes one off-street parking space.

This apartment is in an excellent location with tons of great restaurants and shopping just a short walk away! It's a 15 minute walk to H St where you can take advantage of a ton of great restaurants and bars. The H St trolley is just an 8 minute walk away making it super easy to get to Union Station and the Metro. The Stadium Armory Metro Station (Orange, Blue, Silver lines) is a 15 minute walk.

Security Deposit - one months rent
Utilities - Tenant responsible for electric, cable and internet. Water is included
Lease term - 12 months minimum
Available for immediate move in
Pets - Sorry no pets
Parking - 1 space included and street parking is easy
Renters insurance is required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

