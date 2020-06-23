1613 Isherwood Street Northeast - 1, Unit #1

Amenities

Bright and Gorgeous 1-bedroom in Kingman Park



Don't miss out on this gorgeous one bedroom. This spacious one bedroom, one bathroom apartment is flooded with natural light and was recently completely renovated. Featuring Hardwood floors throughout and a beautifully tiled bathroom. The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The apartment also has laundry in unit and includes one off-street parking space.



This apartment is in an excellent location with tons of great restaurants and shopping just a short walk away! It's a 15 minute walk to H St where you can take advantage of a ton of great restaurants and bars. The H St trolley is just an 8 minute walk away making it super easy to get to Union Station and the Metro. The Stadium Armory Metro Station (Orange, Blue, Silver lines) is a 15 minute walk.



Security Deposit - one months rent

Utilities - Tenant responsible for electric, cable and internet. Water is included

Lease term - 12 months minimum

Available for immediate move in

Pets - Sorry no pets

Parking - 1 space included and street parking is easy

Renters insurance is required