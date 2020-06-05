All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
1612 Q STREET NW
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:53 AM

1612 Q STREET NW

1612 Q Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1612 Q Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom condo in boutique building. Phenomenal Dupont /Logan Circle location surrounded by 17 th St and 14 th Street restaurants, bars, coffee shops, Whole Foods, and only blocks to Dupont Circle Metro. 2 levels top floor + loft br.~Updated kitchen w/ extra tall custom cabinets for more storage; lovely custom bathroom; Wood burning fireplace, Wood floors. 2 skylights; Washer-Dryer; 3 Mitsubishi A/C & Heat units. Pets OK. Walk Score of 97! Owner occupied must call to coordinate showing. SF incorrect in Public Records, closer to 950.~~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 Q STREET NW have any available units?
1612 Q STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1612 Q STREET NW have?
Some of 1612 Q STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 Q STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Q STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 Q STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1612 Q STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1612 Q STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1612 Q STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1612 Q STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1612 Q STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 Q STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1612 Q STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1612 Q STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1612 Q STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 Q STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1612 Q STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
