1612 Q STREET NW

Amenities
2 bedroom condo in boutique building. Phenomenal Dupont /Logan Circle location surrounded by 17 th St and 14 th Street restaurants, bars, coffee shops, Whole Foods, and only blocks to Dupont Circle Metro. 2 levels top floor + loft br.~Updated kitchen w/ extra tall custom cabinets for more storage; lovely custom bathroom; Wood burning fireplace, Wood floors. 2 skylights; Washer-Dryer; 3 Mitsubishi A/C & Heat units. Pets OK. Walk Score of 97! Owner occupied must call to coordinate showing. SF incorrect in Public Records, closer to 950.~~