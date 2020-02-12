1610 Riggs Pl NW

Amenities
Spacious Historic Row House English basement 2 bedrooms, 2 baths on Charming Tree-lined Street in the Heart of DuPont Circle. Ready to move in Immediately. Located half a block from 16th Street Bus Line, four blocks from DuPont Metro North, six blocks from White House, four blocks from U Street, two blocks from 14th Street Corridor and walking distance to Georgetown. Fully furnished apartment with two bedrooms, two baths, two flat-screen Smart TVs, washer-dryer with spacious closets. Designed by an award-winning Kitchen and Bath Professional. The open kitchen features marble slab countertops, backsplash, and center island with self-closing cabinets and state-of-art kitchen appliances. Brand new six burner professional gas-stove, stainless steel appliance set, built-in microwave, new GE double-door fridge w/ ice maker and water filter, garbage disposal, and trash compactor. Highly detailed bath design with coordinated fixtures and rain forest shower heads. 9' ceilings with all Essentials: including silverware, flatware, linens, bed-dressings, and towels. The second bedroom attached to its own full bath, houses an Italian custom design Murphy Bed and can easily adapt or convert into a private office space or personal study. Apartment is equipped with direct fully-lit private sidewalk and back entrances. With local outdoor entertainment, friendly neighborhood dining, and major attractions nearby this apartment is Ready For You!
Available now!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4825912)