All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1610 Riggs Pl NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1610 Riggs Pl NW
Last updated May 19 2019 at 9:24 AM

1610 Riggs Pl NW

1610 Riggs Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1610 Riggs Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
stainless steel
some paid utils
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious Historic Row House English basement 2 bedrooms, 2 baths on Charming Tree-lined Street in the Heart of DuPont Circle. Ready to move in Immediately. Located half a block from 16th Street Bus Line, four blocks from DuPont Metro North, six blocks from White House, four blocks from U Street, two blocks from 14th Street Corridor and walking distance to Georgetown. Fully furnished apartment with two bedrooms, two baths, two flat-screen Smart TVs, washer-dryer with spacious closets. Designed by an award-winning Kitchen and Bath Professional. The open kitchen features marble slab countertops, backsplash, and center island with self-closing cabinets and state-of-art kitchen appliances. Brand new six burner professional gas-stove, stainless steel appliance set, built-in microwave, new GE double-door fridge w/ ice maker and water filter, garbage disposal, and trash compactor. Highly detailed bath design with coordinated fixtures and rain forest shower heads. 9' ceilings with all Essentials: including silverware, flatware, linens, bed-dressings, and towels. The second bedroom attached to its own full bath, houses an Italian custom design Murphy Bed and can easily adapt or convert into a private office space or personal study. Apartment is equipped with direct fully-lit private sidewalk and back entrances. With local outdoor entertainment, friendly neighborhood dining, and major attractions nearby this apartment is Ready For You!
Available now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4825912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Riggs Pl NW have any available units?
1610 Riggs Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 Riggs Pl NW have?
Some of 1610 Riggs Pl NW's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Riggs Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Riggs Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Riggs Pl NW pet-friendly?
No, 1610 Riggs Pl NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1610 Riggs Pl NW offer parking?
No, 1610 Riggs Pl NW does not offer parking.
Does 1610 Riggs Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1610 Riggs Pl NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Riggs Pl NW have a pool?
No, 1610 Riggs Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 1610 Riggs Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 1610 Riggs Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Riggs Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1610 Riggs Pl NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 Connecticut Avenue
2800 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
360 H Street
360 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Station House
701 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20002
AVA NoMa
55 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Embassy Tower
1620 Fuller St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Rock Creek Garden
2511 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Remington Apartments
601 24th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University