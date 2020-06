Amenities

The unit features an open floor plan with high ceilings, hardwood floors, exposed brick, granite counters, jacuzzi tub, in-unit laundry and small outdoor space. Easy access to Green or Yellow line, as well as all the restaurants, shops and nightlife on the U Street Corridor. Walk to Whole Foods in Logan Circle or the new O City Market. Pets are welcome on a case by case basis.