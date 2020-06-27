1603 16th Street Northwest - 4, Unit 4

Amenities

Come see this rarely available condo located 3 blocks from the Dupont Circle Redline Metro and 6 blocks from the U Street Yellow/Greenline Metro. The condo has central HVAC, granite, hardwood throughout, a breakfast bar, vaulted ceilings, crown molding, multiple hallway closets, and washer/dryer in unit. There is also a shared outdoor space at the building. The unit can come furnished with the items in the listing pictures for an additional $75.00 per month.



This location can not be beat. The unit is available NOW!!!

