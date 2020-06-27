All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1603 16th Street Northwest - 4, Unit 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1603 16th Street Northwest - 4, Unit 4
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:02 PM

1603 16th Street Northwest - 4, Unit 4

1603 16th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1603 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come see this rarely available condo located 3 blocks from the Dupont Circle Redline Metro and 6 blocks from the U Street Yellow/Greenline Metro. The condo has central HVAC, granite, hardwood throughout, a breakfast bar, vaulted ceilings, crown molding, multiple hallway closets, and washer/dryer in unit. There is also a shared outdoor space at the building. The unit can come furnished with the items in the listing pictures for an additional $75.00 per month.

This location can not be beat. The unit is available NOW!!!
Rarely available condo located 3 blocks from the Dupont Circle Redline Metro and 6 blocks from the U Street Yellow/Greenline Metro. The condo has central HVAC, granite, hardwood throughout, a breakfast bar, vaulted ceilings, crown molding, multiple hallway closets, and washer/dryer in unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 16th Street Northwest - 4, Unit 4 have any available units?
1603 16th Street Northwest - 4, Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1603 16th Street Northwest - 4, Unit 4 have?
Some of 1603 16th Street Northwest - 4, Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 16th Street Northwest - 4, Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1603 16th Street Northwest - 4, Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 16th Street Northwest - 4, Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1603 16th Street Northwest - 4, Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1603 16th Street Northwest - 4, Unit 4 offer parking?
No, 1603 16th Street Northwest - 4, Unit 4 does not offer parking.
Does 1603 16th Street Northwest - 4, Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1603 16th Street Northwest - 4, Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 16th Street Northwest - 4, Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 1603 16th Street Northwest - 4, Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1603 16th Street Northwest - 4, Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 1603 16th Street Northwest - 4, Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 16th Street Northwest - 4, Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1603 16th Street Northwest - 4, Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elaine
3210 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Diplomat
2420 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
2620 16th Street
2620 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Lexington at Market Square
400 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
The Sedgewick
1722 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Kenyon House
1349 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Ava H Street
318 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002
2900 Adams Mill
2900 Adams Mill Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University