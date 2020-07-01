All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1601 18TH ST NW #608.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1601 18TH ST NW #608
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:29 AM

1601 18TH ST NW #608

1601 18th St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1601 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
yoga
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
yoga
Upgraded Dupont Condo w/All Utilities Included! - This charming and upgraded one bedroom located in the heart of Dupont Circle is one of the best addresses DC has to offer. You'll first notice the bright living space and the Juliet balcony off the living room is a superb bonus. The gleaming hardwood floors complement the large and open living room nicely. Beautiful countertops, light wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances make this kitchen extremely inviting. You can cook up a storm using the gas range and with plenty of room for a dining table, enjoy your feast with guests! The bright bedroom has plenty of space for a queen-sized bed. With a wall of closets, you'll certainly be able to fit your entire wardrobe. The bathroom is getting remodeled and you can expect new paint throughout.

This building features a front desk, party room, and an expansive rooftop deck with great views of the neighborhood, plus a rooftop yoga room!

Located on the corner of 18th and Q, this one-bedroom unit in the Imperial House has an unbeatable location. Grab a coffee around the corner at local favorite Kramerbooks & Afterwords. Enjoy the convenience of getting groceries just two blocks away at Safeway. Although you have everything you need at your fingertips, the Red Line (Dupont Circle Metro) is literally a 2-minute walk, to take you anywhere in the city!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. All essential utilities (gas, electric, and water) are included in the rent. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4821987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 18TH ST NW #608 have any available units?
1601 18TH ST NW #608 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 18TH ST NW #608 have?
Some of 1601 18TH ST NW #608's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 18TH ST NW #608 currently offering any rent specials?
1601 18TH ST NW #608 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 18TH ST NW #608 pet-friendly?
No, 1601 18TH ST NW #608 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1601 18TH ST NW #608 offer parking?
No, 1601 18TH ST NW #608 does not offer parking.
Does 1601 18TH ST NW #608 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 18TH ST NW #608 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 18TH ST NW #608 have a pool?
No, 1601 18TH ST NW #608 does not have a pool.
Does 1601 18TH ST NW #608 have accessible units?
No, 1601 18TH ST NW #608 does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 18TH ST NW #608 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 18TH ST NW #608 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Incanto
770 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
Fahrenheit
3930 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw
Washington, DC 20009
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Baystate
1701 Massachusetts Ave
Washington, DC 20036
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Idaho Terrace
3040 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University