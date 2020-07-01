1601 18TH ST NW #608

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors all utils included recently renovated stainless steel yoga

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities yoga

Upgraded Dupont Condo w/All Utilities Included! - This charming and upgraded one bedroom located in the heart of Dupont Circle is one of the best addresses DC has to offer. You'll first notice the bright living space and the Juliet balcony off the living room is a superb bonus. The gleaming hardwood floors complement the large and open living room nicely. Beautiful countertops, light wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances make this kitchen extremely inviting. You can cook up a storm using the gas range and with plenty of room for a dining table, enjoy your feast with guests! The bright bedroom has plenty of space for a queen-sized bed. With a wall of closets, you'll certainly be able to fit your entire wardrobe. The bathroom is getting remodeled and you can expect new paint throughout.



This building features a front desk, party room, and an expansive rooftop deck with great views of the neighborhood, plus a rooftop yoga room!



Located on the corner of 18th and Q, this one-bedroom unit in the Imperial House has an unbeatable location. Grab a coffee around the corner at local favorite Kramerbooks & Afterwords. Enjoy the convenience of getting groceries just two blocks away at Safeway. Although you have everything you need at your fingertips, the Red Line (Dupont Circle Metro) is literally a 2-minute walk, to take you anywhere in the city!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. All essential utilities (gas, electric, and water) are included in the rent. Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4821987)