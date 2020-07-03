All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 16 57TH ST SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
16 57TH ST SE
Last updated May 7 2019 at 5:03 PM

16 57TH ST SE

16 57th St SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

16 57th St SE, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a three bedroom townhouse with a den. Wood floors on the first and second level. This property is 2 blocks from the metro station, and less than a block from a bus line. The property has a garage. The property i minutes from trails, and shopping centers.
This is a three bedroom townhouse with a den. Wood floors on the first and second level. This property is 2 blocks from the metro station, and less than a block from a bus line. The property has a garage. The property i minutes from trails, and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 57TH ST SE have any available units?
16 57TH ST SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 57TH ST SE have?
Some of 16 57TH ST SE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 57TH ST SE currently offering any rent specials?
16 57TH ST SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 57TH ST SE pet-friendly?
No, 16 57TH ST SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 16 57TH ST SE offer parking?
Yes, 16 57TH ST SE offers parking.
Does 16 57TH ST SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 57TH ST SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 57TH ST SE have a pool?
No, 16 57TH ST SE does not have a pool.
Does 16 57TH ST SE have accessible units?
No, 16 57TH ST SE does not have accessible units.
Does 16 57TH ST SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 57TH ST SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vaughan Place
3401 38th St NW
Washington, DC 20016
Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Alban Towers
3700 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Avalon First + M
1160 1st St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Connecticut Park Apartments
2828 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
1900 Lamont
1900 Lamont St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Cloisters
100 Michigan Ave NE
Washington, DC 20017
The Liz
1357 R Street
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University