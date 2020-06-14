1564 33RD ST NW

Amenities

4 bedroom/ 3.5 bath Federal Style historic home just few blocks from Georgetown University. This Federal-style home boasts every amenity with high ceilings beautiful finishes throughout such as crown molding, hardwood floors, fireplace, and a gourmet kitchen. Combined living room / dining room on main floor looks through sliding French doors onto a lovely rear brick, 2-tiered patio garden. Spacious master suite and walk-in closet on the second level. State-of-the art security system, refinished hardwood floors, spacious living room/ dining room, large embassy windows, and a cozy fireplace. This is a perfect home with a large private patio that's perfect for entertaining with garden area. The gourmet kitchen features stainless appliances, gas range and granite counter-tops. Available July 1, 2020. Showing by appointment only.