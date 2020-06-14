All apartments in Washington
Location

1564 33rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
4 bedroom/ 3.5 bath Federal Style historic home just few blocks from Georgetown University. This Federal-style home boasts every amenity with high ceilings beautiful finishes throughout such as crown molding, hardwood floors, fireplace, and a gourmet kitchen. Combined living room / dining room on main floor looks through sliding French doors onto a lovely rear brick, 2-tiered patio garden. Spacious master suite and walk-in closet on the second level. State-of-the art security system, refinished hardwood floors, spacious living room/ dining room, large embassy windows, and a cozy fireplace. This is a perfect home with a large private patio that's perfect for entertaining with garden area. The gourmet kitchen features stainless appliances, gas range and granite counter-tops. Available July 1, 2020. Showing by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1564 33RD ST NW have any available units?
1564 33RD ST NW has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1564 33RD ST NW have?
Some of 1564 33RD ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1564 33RD ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
1564 33RD ST NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1564 33RD ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 1564 33RD ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1564 33RD ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 1564 33RD ST NW does offer parking.
Does 1564 33RD ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1564 33RD ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1564 33RD ST NW have a pool?
No, 1564 33RD ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 1564 33RD ST NW have accessible units?
No, 1564 33RD ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1564 33RD ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1564 33RD ST NW has units with dishwashers.
