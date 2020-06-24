1551 DOUGLAS ST NE

Amenities

Beautifully renovated top-to-bottom in 2019! 2 Level, detached home, 4brs, 3 full baths, fenced, level yard, and OSP for 2+ cars! Perfect home for family or Professionals. No need to do a thing-it's move-in ready! Recessed lighting, new wood flooring, custom kitchen and baths, granite counters, SS appliances, kitchen island, all new cabinets with lots of storage, open floor plan, SGD to back porch, 2 bedrooms plus the Master Bedroom and 2 luxury baths complete this level. LL daylight walk-out, family room with RI plumbing for wet bar, hall bath with shower, large bedroom, bonus area with French Doors to walk out. and lots of natural light! New W/D in unit. Master bedroom has WI closet, Master Bath has double sinks, all the baths have custom tile and granite ctrs. Heating and cooling systems have been upgraded Convenient to Metro/bus. Welcome home!