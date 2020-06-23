1535 Gales St Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this thoughtfully renovated 4Br/3.5Ba home, located on a quiet street off of the bustling H Street corridor. This two-story residence comes equipped with condo-level finishes that boasts a chef inspired gourmet kitchen to create delicious meals for loved ones, opened to your massive entertaining/living area to engage in meaningful conversation and much more. The in-law suite, on the lower level, is self-contained with its own entrance, 1br 1ba, kitchen, and laundry. Call Jerome 202-321-5596