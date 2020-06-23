All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1535 Gales St Ne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1535 Gales St Ne
Last updated May 23 2019 at 7:14 AM

1535 Gales St Ne

1535 Gales Street NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Kingman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1535 Gales Street NE, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this thoughtfully renovated 4Br/3.5Ba home, located on a quiet street off of the bustling H Street corridor. This two-story residence comes equipped with condo-level finishes that boasts a chef inspired gourmet kitchen to create delicious meals for loved ones, opened to your massive entertaining/living area to engage in meaningful conversation and much more. The in-law suite, on the lower level, is self-contained with its own entrance, 1br 1ba, kitchen, and laundry. Call Jerome 202-321-5596

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1535 Gales St Ne have any available units?
1535 Gales St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1535 Gales St Ne have?
Some of 1535 Gales St Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1535 Gales St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
1535 Gales St Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 Gales St Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 1535 Gales St Ne is pet friendly.
Does 1535 Gales St Ne offer parking?
Yes, 1535 Gales St Ne offers parking.
Does 1535 Gales St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1535 Gales St Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 Gales St Ne have a pool?
No, 1535 Gales St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 1535 Gales St Ne have accessible units?
No, 1535 Gales St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 1535 Gales St Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1535 Gales St Ne has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Station House
701 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Isabella
1483 Newton St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Third & Rhode
230 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
New Quin
811 Quincy Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
The Harper
1919 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Apollo
600 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
AdMo Heights
1777 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
2900 Adams Mill
2900 Adams Mill Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University