1535 Gales St Ne

Amenities
Welcome home to this thoughtfully renovated 4Br/3.5Ba home, located on a quiet street off of the bustling H Street corridor. This two-story residence comes equipped with condo-level finishes that boasts a chef inspired gourmet kitchen to create delicious meals for loved ones, opened to your massive entertaining/living area to engage in meaningful conversation and much more. The in-law suite, on the lower level, is self-contained with its own entrance, 1br 1ba, kitchen, and laundry. Call Jerome 202-321-5596