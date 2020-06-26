1533 Marion ST NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Quaint Rowhome Retreat in Shaw! - Enjoy this updated space in the heart of bustling Shaw! With charming stain-glass and hardwood floors throughout, this space is perfect to become your next home! Enter into the main living room featuring a decorative fireplace. Make your way back through a dining room to the renovated kitchen area and backyard patio with plenty of space to host a barbeque on the weekend! The master bedroom features great square footage and a 2nd bedroom is quiet, facing the rear of the home. A 3rd room is perfect as a large walk in closet space or small office. The hall bathroom is easily accessed by all rooms. This unit is on a quiet street and has lots of sun exposure to make this area the perfect place to wake up and get ready for the day!



Only steps from the Shaw Metro station, this lovely location will open you up to everything that DC has to offer! If you don't feel like traveling far - neighborhood favorites like Beau Thai, Chaplins, and Dasha Beer Garden are sure to please! Head over to Compass Coffee on your way to work for your morning caffeine fix! Giant is just two block's away for groceries and in the summer, the Bloomingdale Farmer's Market is right at 1st and R. Easily cut up to the U Street Corridor or over to Logan Circle via bus or CapitalBikeshare, which are both very accessible.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. This is a pet-friendly property!



(RLNE5153395)