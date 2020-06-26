All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 27 2019 at 5:43 PM

1533 Marion ST NW

1533 Marion St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1533 Marion St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quaint Rowhome Retreat in Shaw! - Enjoy this updated space in the heart of bustling Shaw! With charming stain-glass and hardwood floors throughout, this space is perfect to become your next home! Enter into the main living room featuring a decorative fireplace. Make your way back through a dining room to the renovated kitchen area and backyard patio with plenty of space to host a barbeque on the weekend! The master bedroom features great square footage and a 2nd bedroom is quiet, facing the rear of the home. A 3rd room is perfect as a large walk in closet space or small office. The hall bathroom is easily accessed by all rooms. This unit is on a quiet street and has lots of sun exposure to make this area the perfect place to wake up and get ready for the day!

Only steps from the Shaw Metro station, this lovely location will open you up to everything that DC has to offer! If you don't feel like traveling far - neighborhood favorites like Beau Thai, Chaplins, and Dasha Beer Garden are sure to please! Head over to Compass Coffee on your way to work for your morning caffeine fix! Giant is just two block's away for groceries and in the summer, the Bloomingdale Farmer's Market is right at 1st and R. Easily cut up to the U Street Corridor or over to Logan Circle via bus or CapitalBikeshare, which are both very accessible.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. This is a pet-friendly property!

(RLNE5153395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 Marion ST NW have any available units?
1533 Marion ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1533 Marion ST NW have?
Some of 1533 Marion ST NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1533 Marion ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
1533 Marion ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 Marion ST NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1533 Marion ST NW is pet friendly.
Does 1533 Marion ST NW offer parking?
No, 1533 Marion ST NW does not offer parking.
Does 1533 Marion ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1533 Marion ST NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 Marion ST NW have a pool?
No, 1533 Marion ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 1533 Marion ST NW have accessible units?
No, 1533 Marion ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 Marion ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1533 Marion ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.
