Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

1529 14TH STREET NW

1529 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1529 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
media room
Located along bustling 14th St, this 2 bedroom/2 bathroom, sleek and stylish home boasts hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Double doors open into the bedrooms, one with hardwood floors and the other carpeted. This wonderful home comes with a stackable washer and dryer. The Matrix is located within steps of some of Washington DC's best restaurants, shopping and theaters for when you're not occupied lounging on the buildings furnished roof deck. There is a $350 move in fee, $200 move out fee and a $350 refundable elevator deposit. Move in and move out must be scheduled with the building management company by the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 14TH STREET NW have any available units?
1529 14TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 14TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1529 14TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 14TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1529 14TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 14TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1529 14TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1529 14TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1529 14TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1529 14TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1529 14TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 14TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1529 14TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1529 14TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1529 14TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 14TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 14TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
