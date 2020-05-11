1529 14TH STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator media room

Located along bustling 14th St, this 2 bedroom/2 bathroom, sleek and stylish home boasts hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Double doors open into the bedrooms, one with hardwood floors and the other carpeted. This wonderful home comes with a stackable washer and dryer. The Matrix is located within steps of some of Washington DC's best restaurants, shopping and theaters for when you're not occupied lounging on the buildings furnished roof deck. There is a $350 move in fee, $200 move out fee and a $350 refundable elevator deposit. Move in and move out must be scheduled with the building management company by the tenant.