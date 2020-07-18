All apartments in Washington
1522 Newton St A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1522 Newton St A

1522 Newton St NW · (703) 220-0617
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1522 Newton St NW, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$3,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3Br TH - Walker's and Biker's Paradise! - Property Id: 315581

Beautiful, seldom available townhouse! Recently refinished hardwood floors, painted thoroughly, new appliances. Energy efficient recessed lighting. Professional landscaping in front of this Federal TH. Washer and dryer on the second floor. Step out to patio for summer cookouts.
Easy access to metro and 16th St bus. All Columbia Heights amenities, shopping, cafes, restaurants are close by. Enjoy easy living!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1522-newton-st-washington-dc-unit-a/315581
Property Id 315581

(RLNE5946844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 Newton St A have any available units?
1522 Newton St A has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1522 Newton St A have?
Some of 1522 Newton St A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 Newton St A currently offering any rent specials?
1522 Newton St A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 Newton St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1522 Newton St A is pet friendly.
Does 1522 Newton St A offer parking?
No, 1522 Newton St A does not offer parking.
Does 1522 Newton St A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1522 Newton St A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 Newton St A have a pool?
No, 1522 Newton St A does not have a pool.
Does 1522 Newton St A have accessible units?
No, 1522 Newton St A does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 Newton St A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1522 Newton St A has units with dishwashers.
