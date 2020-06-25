1513 T St NW English Basement

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Unit English Basement Available 06/15/19 Great apartment for rent - Property Id: 122158



Fantastic, hot location, in quiet neighborhood, on lovely tree-lined street!

Steps from Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Starbucks, and numerous gyms. Accessible from three Metro stations (U street, DuPont, and Logan).

Modern spacious, two bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open-plan, basement apartment, with its own private entrance and private fenced front yard. Stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer in the apartment.

Water is included in the rent.

Available, June 15, (flexible).

No pets. No smokers.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122158

Property Id 122158



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4889025)