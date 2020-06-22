1511 16th St Nw

Amenities

AVAILABLE JANUARY 1



From the responsibleent you enter and begin to go up the stairs, the feeling is warm and homey.

Walk up to the third floor to enter your private apartment.

Right off the hallway you have a living room with open kitchen,

featuring stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave),

cherry cabinets, granite countertop, and dining table.



The floors are original wide-plank heart pine with antique rugs.



In the hallway is your private washer-dryer and clothes closet.



The spacious bedroom has a queen-size bed and a storage closet.



The large bathroom features a claw-foot tub with shower and an antique washstand with a marble vessel sink.

There are full-length mirrors in both the bedroom and bathroom.



The apartment has great light, with windows on three sides.



The apartment is fully furnished and appointed, including:

- towels and bedding

- dishes, utensils, pots and pans, toaster, coffeemaker

- high-definition Smart TV

- computer printer

- hair dryer, iron, vacuum cleaner, umbrellas, etc.



Rent includes ALL utilities:

- high speed wi-fi internet

- fiber optic Smart TV

- electricity, gas, and water

- central air conditioning, and hot-water radiator heat.



Security deposit of required. There are no other fees.

No smoking is allowed.

Small pets considered; please ask.



Within 2 to 3 blocks:

- Whole Foods Market

- Safeway

- 2 CVSs

- numerous restaurants, shops, gyms, and yoga studios



Public transportion:

- 3 blocks to Metrorail Red Line (0.4 mi.)

- 5 blocks to Blue/Orange/Silver (0.6 mi.)

- 7 blocks to Yellow/Green (0.8 mi.)

- 2 Metrobus stops right at the corner of 16th and P

(S to Silver Spring and Federal Triangle

G2 to Georgetown U. and Howard U.).

- Capital Bikeshare station within 1 block.