Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:33 AM

1510 44th Street, NW

1510 44th Street Northwest · (202) 965-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1510 44th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 1510 44th Street, NW · Avail. now

$5,700

6 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

6 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 5 Bedroom Tudor Style Home in Foxhall Village - This spacious four-story Tudor style end unit home boasts tons of natural light. Located in the quiet Foxhall Village within walking distance of downtown Georgetown and Georgetown University.

This unique house has hardwood floors throughout the house, an additional kitchenette, and two sets of washer/dryer. One rear deck with yard perfect for entertaining and a private deck off the top floor bedroom! The first level boasts a working fireplace in the living room off of the dining room and a sun room leading out to the rear deck. Off-street parking included.

The house comes fully furnished for an easy move in! Pets are allowed on a conditional basis and must be approved in advance. A $300 one time pet fee would apply.

This charming and unique house is available NOW for $5,700 per month.
Security deposit is $4,000 due at lease signing.

***Chatel Real Estate, Inc. is An Equal Opportunity Housing Provider***

Applicant must have a minimum FICO Score of 650
Application Fee $75.
1-year minimum lease.
Tenant responsible for all utilities
First months rent and a security deposit due at lease signing.
House professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.

Please direct inquiries to peterchanrentals@gmail.com

(RLNE4243459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 44th Street, NW have any available units?
1510 44th Street, NW has a unit available for $5,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 44th Street, NW have?
Some of 1510 44th Street, NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 44th Street, NW currently offering any rent specials?
1510 44th Street, NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 44th Street, NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 44th Street, NW is pet friendly.
Does 1510 44th Street, NW offer parking?
Yes, 1510 44th Street, NW does offer parking.
Does 1510 44th Street, NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1510 44th Street, NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 44th Street, NW have a pool?
No, 1510 44th Street, NW does not have a pool.
Does 1510 44th Street, NW have accessible units?
No, 1510 44th Street, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 44th Street, NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 44th Street, NW does not have units with dishwashers.
