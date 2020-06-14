1510 44th Street, NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious 5 Bedroom Tudor Style Home in Foxhall Village - This spacious four-story Tudor style end unit home boasts tons of natural light. Located in the quiet Foxhall Village within walking distance of downtown Georgetown and Georgetown University.



This unique house has hardwood floors throughout the house, an additional kitchenette, and two sets of washer/dryer. One rear deck with yard perfect for entertaining and a private deck off the top floor bedroom! The first level boasts a working fireplace in the living room off of the dining room and a sun room leading out to the rear deck. Off-street parking included.



The house comes fully furnished for an easy move in! Pets are allowed on a conditional basis and must be approved in advance. A $300 one time pet fee would apply.



This charming and unique house is available NOW for $5,700 per month.

Security deposit is $4,000 due at lease signing.



***Chatel Real Estate, Inc. is An Equal Opportunity Housing Provider***



Applicant must have a minimum FICO Score of 650

Application Fee $75.

1-year minimum lease.

Tenant responsible for all utilities

First months rent and a security deposit due at lease signing.

House professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.



Please direct inquiries to peterchanrentals@gmail.com



(RLNE4243459)