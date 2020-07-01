1504 17th Street Northwest - 1, #5

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful, bright and spacious 1BD/1BA condo unit in Dupont Circle! This unit features hardwood floors, beautiful kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances, 2 fireplaces and in-unit washer and dryer.



Condo building is easily accessible to Dupont Circle metro station and within walking distance of the 14th street Corridor, U Street Corridor, and other D.C. destinations. Just steps away from award winning restaurants, sidewalk cafes, and world-renowned art galleries create a city experience like no other.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.