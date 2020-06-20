1503 VERMONT AVENUE NW

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED English Basement right on Logan Circle. This nicely sized one bedroom unit has an open living room/ kitchen, spacious hallway with storage and desk area, and a large bedroom that walks onto your private patio. Hardwood floors and exposed brick add charming touches, while the in unit washer/dryer, dishwasher make this unit conveniently move in ready. The location is ideal with plenty of restaurants, shops and bars at your fingertips! Walk to Dupont Circle, 14th ST, Shaw and Adam's Morgan!! Whole foods, Trader Joes and Giant are within walking distance. Pets are welcome. Plenty of street parking available on Vermont Avenue, or leave your car and walk to the Shaw/ Mount Vernon Square Metro. Please contact agent for showings.