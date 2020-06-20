All apartments in Washington
1503 VERMONT AVENUE NW
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:06 AM

1503 VERMONT AVENUE NW

1503 Vermont Avenue Northwest · (202) 386-6330
Location

1503 Vermont Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1308 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FULLY FURNISHED English Basement right on Logan Circle. This nicely sized one bedroom unit has an open living room/ kitchen, spacious hallway with storage and desk area, and a large bedroom that walks onto your private patio. Hardwood floors and exposed brick add charming touches, while the in unit washer/dryer, dishwasher make this unit conveniently move in ready. The location is ideal with plenty of restaurants, shops and bars at your fingertips! Walk to Dupont Circle, 14th ST, Shaw and Adam's Morgan!! Whole foods, Trader Joes and Giant are within walking distance. Pets are welcome. Plenty of street parking available on Vermont Avenue, or leave your car and walk to the Shaw/ Mount Vernon Square Metro. Please contact agent for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 VERMONT AVENUE NW have any available units?
1503 VERMONT AVENUE NW has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1503 VERMONT AVENUE NW have?
Some of 1503 VERMONT AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 VERMONT AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1503 VERMONT AVENUE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 VERMONT AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1503 VERMONT AVENUE NW is pet friendly.
Does 1503 VERMONT AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 1503 VERMONT AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 1503 VERMONT AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1503 VERMONT AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 VERMONT AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 1503 VERMONT AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1503 VERMONT AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 1503 VERMONT AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 VERMONT AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1503 VERMONT AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
