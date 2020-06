Amenities

Home Sweet Home! This One bedroom One bath Condo is Move in ready. Call today to schedule an appointment with the Property Manger to view this cozy condo. Stainless steel appliances, Brand-new Dishwasher, washer & Dryer in unit. Hardwood floors in the kitchen and dining room and carpet in the bedroom plenty of closet space. Conveniently located near 495 and Suitland parkway. Minutes away form the Potomac Avenue Subway Station.