1472 Ogden St NW

Fabulous CoHi Home w/ Parking! Three Beds Plus Den! - This beautiful three-bedroom property with a den is perfectly located along 14th Street between Columbia Heights and Petworth. As a corner unit, enjoy a large, fenced-in yard along the property, in addition to a secure parking spot. Upon entry, you'll be greeted by a grand staircase and a plush sitting room, which features recessed lighting, gleaming hardwood floors, and a decorative fireplace. The whole first floor has modern wooden shutters that make it easy to adjust the light. Stepping through into the bright dining room and kitchen area you'll notice a large island with additional storage behind frosted glass. Granite countertops and backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinet space make this an ideal space for entertaining. A bonus sunroom creates extra space and leads out onto the back patio and driveway.



Upstairs, you'll find three bedrooms. Two are especially spacious and one has a bonus room that could be used as an office. The lovely bedrooms are complemented by a stunning bath, decked out in marble. Double sinks, matched in length by a mirrored vanity and set into granite, make this a bathroom that's easy to share. In addition, there is not only a glass-enclosed shower with multiple showerheads but also an elevated jacuzzi tub with a view.



Lastly, this home has a fully-finished basement with a separate bedroom and bathroom. Additional storage and a full-size washer and dryer are located on this floor.



This property is adjacent to all the conveniences of Columbia Heights and Petworth! Enjoy access to the big box amenities like Target, DSW, Best Buy and more but indulge in the local businesses that keep the area so unique. The Red Derby, Room 11, Wonderland, Thaitanic II, and great pastries are all within minutes from your doorstep. Washington Sports Club offers one of the best fitness facilities in the city complete with one of the only pools available. Transportation from this corridor is a breeze with 16th and 14th Street bus lines just a block away and the green line metro a mere 2 blocks south. If hiking and biking are appealing enjoy easy access to Rock Creek Park and the commuting convenience to 15th Street a bike commuter's dream.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant's responsible for electric and gas. Flat fee of $75 for water. Pets welcome!



