1469 Harvard St NW

Available 02/15/19 Modern 2 bed/ 1 bath Penthouse with Private Deck - Property Id: 97553
About the space:
- Two level penthouse in boutique building that was renovated in 2015 - I am the only person to occupy it
- Flexible space that can be a one bedroom with loft living room or two bedrooms as loft is set up to be a bedroom with a full wall of closets - perfect for a single tenant, couple or two roommates
- Soaring 20 ft ceiling with south facing wall of windows that provides tons of light all day
- Private rooftop deck - It's already furnished with grill, high top table and lounge area which I'm willing to leave
- Open floorplan with modern kitchen appliances and carrera marble countertops
- Street parking available
Neighborhood:
The condo is located at the corner of Harvard St NW and 15th st NW. Columbia Heights Metro and shopping is only a five minute walk. Meridian Hill Park is also five minutes walk. Entertainment areas of U St and Adams Morgan are both only a 15 minute walk. In the middle of city life but on a quite tree-lined street!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97553
