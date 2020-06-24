All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1469 Harvard St NW

1469 Harvard Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1469 Harvard Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 02/15/19 Modern 2 bed/ 1 bath Penthouse with Private Deck - Property Id: 97553

About the space:
- Two level penthouse in boutique building that was renovated in 2015 - I am the only person to occupy it
- Flexible space that can be a one bedroom with loft living room or two bedrooms as loft is set up to be a bedroom with a full wall of closets - perfect for a single tenant, couple or two roommates
- Soaring 20 ft ceiling with south facing wall of windows that provides tons of light all day
- Private rooftop deck - It's already furnished with grill, high top table and lounge area which I'm willing to leave
- Open floorplan with modern kitchen appliances and carrera marble countertops
- Street parking available

Neighborhood:
The condo is located at the corner of Harvard St NW and 15th st NW. Columbia Heights Metro and shopping is only a five minute walk. Meridian Hill Park is also five minutes walk. Entertainment areas of U St and Adams Morgan are both only a 15 minute walk. In the middle of city life but on a quite tree-lined street!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97553
Property Id 97553

(RLNE4668608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1469 Harvard St NW have any available units?
1469 Harvard St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1469 Harvard St NW have?
Some of 1469 Harvard St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1469 Harvard St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1469 Harvard St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1469 Harvard St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1469 Harvard St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1469 Harvard St NW offer parking?
No, 1469 Harvard St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1469 Harvard St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1469 Harvard St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1469 Harvard St NW have a pool?
No, 1469 Harvard St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1469 Harvard St NW have accessible units?
No, 1469 Harvard St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1469 Harvard St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1469 Harvard St NW has units with dishwashers.
