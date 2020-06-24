1469 Harvard St NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Modern 2 bed/ 1 bath Penthouse with Private Deck



About the space:

- Two level penthouse in boutique building that was renovated in 2015 - I am the only person to occupy it

- Flexible space that can be a one bedroom with loft living room or two bedrooms as loft is set up to be a bedroom with a full wall of closets - perfect for a single tenant, couple or two roommates

- Soaring 20 ft ceiling with south facing wall of windows that provides tons of light all day

- Private rooftop deck - It's already furnished with grill, high top table and lounge area which I'm willing to leave

- Open floorplan with modern kitchen appliances and carrera marble countertops

- Street parking available



Neighborhood:

The condo is located at the corner of Harvard St NW and 15th st NW. Columbia Heights Metro and shopping is only a five minute walk. Meridian Hill Park is also five minutes walk. Entertainment areas of U St and Adams Morgan are both only a 15 minute walk. In the middle of city life but on a quite tree-lined street!

