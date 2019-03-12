All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

1466 Morris Rd SE

1466 Morris Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1466 Morris Road Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated detached single-family home - Charming fully detached single-family home close to Navy Yard, Capitol Hill, and Downtown. Two level living with 2 bedrooms and 1 fully updated bath upstairs with private deck off the second bedroom. Spacious living room with separate dining room, updated kitchen, and updated half bath on main level. Washer/Dryer in home with plenty of closet/storage space throughout the home. Private patio/parking pad with garage door.

Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing today!

Lease Terms:
12-month minimum lease
Tenant pays all utilties
No pets
No smoking
Security deposit equals one months rent

To Apply:
Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and pay $50 application fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5021905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1466 Morris Rd SE have any available units?
1466 Morris Rd SE doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1466 Morris Rd SE have?
Some of 1466 Morris Rd SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1466 Morris Rd SE currently offering any rent specials?
1466 Morris Rd SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1466 Morris Rd SE pet-friendly?
No, 1466 Morris Rd SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1466 Morris Rd SE offer parking?
Yes, 1466 Morris Rd SE offers parking.
Does 1466 Morris Rd SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1466 Morris Rd SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1466 Morris Rd SE have a pool?
No, 1466 Morris Rd SE does not have a pool.
Does 1466 Morris Rd SE have accessible units?
No, 1466 Morris Rd SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1466 Morris Rd SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1466 Morris Rd SE does not have units with dishwashers.
