1466 Morris Rd SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Updated detached single-family home - Charming fully detached single-family home close to Navy Yard, Capitol Hill, and Downtown. Two level living with 2 bedrooms and 1 fully updated bath upstairs with private deck off the second bedroom. Spacious living room with separate dining room, updated kitchen, and updated half bath on main level. Washer/Dryer in home with plenty of closet/storage space throughout the home. Private patio/parking pad with garage door.



Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing today!



Lease Terms:

12-month minimum lease

Tenant pays all utilties

No pets

No smoking

Security deposit equals one months rent



To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and pay $50 application fee.



(RLNE5021905)