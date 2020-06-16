1434 Bangor Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020 Anacostia
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This is a very special property and it will not last very long! This property is very special because the basement can be utilized as a perfect private roommate situation because it has its own separate entrance and a little common kitchen area ( No stove ). The unit was just newly renovated with wonderful hardwood floors and in the kitchen theres stainless steel appliances and spectacular granite counter tops. This amazing property also has a fenced in backyard with a parking space for hassle free parking. Utilities Included!!!! Please don;t hesitate to contact me if you have any questions or if you would like to set up a viewing time.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1434 Bangor St South East have any available units?
1434 Bangor St South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1434 Bangor St South East have?
Some of 1434 Bangor St South East's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1434 Bangor St South East currently offering any rent specials?
1434 Bangor St South East is not currently offering any rent specials.