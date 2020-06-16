1434 Bangor St South East

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This is a very special property and it will not last very long! This property is very special because the basement can be utilized as a perfect private roommate situation because it has its own separate entrance and a little common kitchen area ( No stove ). The unit was just newly renovated with wonderful hardwood floors and in the kitchen theres stainless steel appliances and spectacular granite counter tops. This amazing property also has a fenced in backyard with a parking space for hassle free parking. Utilities Included!!!! Please don;t hesitate to contact me if you have any questions or if you would like to set up a viewing time.