All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1434 Bangor St South East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1434 Bangor St South East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1434 Bangor St South East

1434 Bangor Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Anacostia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1434 Bangor Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This is a very special property and it will not last very long! This property is very special because the basement can be utilized as a perfect private roommate situation because it has its own separate entrance and a little common kitchen area ( No stove ). The unit was just newly renovated with wonderful hardwood floors and in the kitchen theres stainless steel appliances and spectacular granite counter tops. This amazing property also has a fenced in backyard with a parking space for hassle free parking. Utilities Included!!!! Please don;t hesitate to contact me if you have any questions or if you would like to set up a viewing time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 Bangor St South East have any available units?
1434 Bangor St South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1434 Bangor St South East have?
Some of 1434 Bangor St South East's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1434 Bangor St South East currently offering any rent specials?
1434 Bangor St South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 Bangor St South East pet-friendly?
No, 1434 Bangor St South East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1434 Bangor St South East offer parking?
Yes, 1434 Bangor St South East offers parking.
Does 1434 Bangor St South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1434 Bangor St South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 Bangor St South East have a pool?
No, 1434 Bangor St South East does not have a pool.
Does 1434 Bangor St South East have accessible units?
No, 1434 Bangor St South East does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 Bangor St South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1434 Bangor St South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW
Washington, DC 20012
2800 Connecticut Avenue
2800 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Cambridge
1221 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Flats 130 At Constitution Square
130 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Rocksboro Apartments
1717 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Asher
2110 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Arcadia
3614 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Foundry Lofts
301 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University