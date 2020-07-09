1431 R STREET NW

Amenities

Welcome home to 1431 R Street, a quintessential Victorian row home situated in the heart Logan Circle. Check out virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=17Pad8ZwzcH . Inside you will see gleaming wall to wall hardwood floors, a stunning living room with a classic fireplace, recessed lighting, and soaring ceilings. The natural light beams in from the turret window into the living room to really opening up the space. The living room leads to a grand separate dining room fit for a dinner party. The chef~s kitchen is outfitted with a perfect breakfast bar and a suite of stainless-steel appliances. You will find four generously sized bedrooms featuring ample space and three full baths. Relax in the quiet escape of the Owner~s Suite complete with a sitting area to enjoy the tree top views. Step out on your private fenced in patio, a rare oasis right in the heart of DC. You cannot miss this exceptional opportunity to live in Logan Circle with its impressive array of restaurants, fitness studios and grocery stores all only blocks away.