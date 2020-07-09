All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1431 R STREET NW

1431 R Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1431 R Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Welcome home to 1431 R Street, a quintessential Victorian row home situated in the heart Logan Circle. Check out virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=17Pad8ZwzcH . Inside you will see gleaming wall to wall hardwood floors, a stunning living room with a classic fireplace, recessed lighting, and soaring ceilings. The natural light beams in from the turret window into the living room to really opening up the space. The living room leads to a grand separate dining room fit for a dinner party. The chef~s kitchen is outfitted with a perfect breakfast bar and a suite of stainless-steel appliances. You will find four generously sized bedrooms featuring ample space and three full baths. Relax in the quiet escape of the Owner~s Suite complete with a sitting area to enjoy the tree top views. Step out on your private fenced in patio, a rare oasis right in the heart of DC. You cannot miss this exceptional opportunity to live in Logan Circle with its impressive array of restaurants, fitness studios and grocery stores all only blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 R STREET NW have any available units?
1431 R STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 R STREET NW have?
Some of 1431 R STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 R STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1431 R STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 R STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1431 R STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1431 R STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1431 R STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1431 R STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 R STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 R STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1431 R STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1431 R STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1431 R STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 R STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1431 R STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

