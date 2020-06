Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities dog park playground dogs allowed pet friendly

Although upgraded with a modern aesthetic and appliances, this home was originally built in 1902 and still retains some of its historic charm like pocket doors, tiling, and woodworking.Grocery stores, playgrounds, a dog park, and many eateries surround you. A few local favorites include Espita Mezcaleria for hip Mexican and a large selection of Mexcal, Chaplins for Japanese with a unique vibe, and Piccolis Pizzeria for fresh and organic pies.TheMetro is just a few blocks away.