1428 DECATUR STREET NW

NEW PRICE.Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom English Basement apartment with a beautifully renovated full kitchen, lots of counter space and cabinets.Has a large walk in closet in the bedroom, receding lights through the unit and a washer and dryer for your own personal use.Great Location! Very close to various bus options 15 minutes walk to the nearest metro (Columbia Heights)DC Bike Service on the corner of Decatur and 14th. 4 miles to downtown, Few blocks from Rock Creek Park.Close to shops and restaurants. "walkable and bikeble".Don't miss it.1 month security deposit.12 month lease.No pets.