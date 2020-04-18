All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 8 2020 at 5:54 AM

1428 DECATUR STREET NW

1428 Decatur Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1428 Decatur Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NEW PRICE.Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom English Basement apartment with a beautifully renovated full kitchen, lots of counter space and cabinets.Has a large walk in closet in the bedroom, receding lights through the unit and a washer and dryer for your own personal use.Great Location! Very close to various bus options 15 minutes walk to the nearest metro (Columbia Heights)DC Bike Service on the corner of Decatur and 14th. 4 miles to downtown, Few blocks from Rock Creek Park.Close to shops and restaurants. "walkable and bikeble".Don't miss it.1 month security deposit.12 month lease.No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 DECATUR STREET NW have any available units?
1428 DECATUR STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1428 DECATUR STREET NW have?
Some of 1428 DECATUR STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 DECATUR STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1428 DECATUR STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 DECATUR STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1428 DECATUR STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1428 DECATUR STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1428 DECATUR STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1428 DECATUR STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1428 DECATUR STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 DECATUR STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1428 DECATUR STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1428 DECATUR STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1428 DECATUR STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 DECATUR STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1428 DECATUR STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
