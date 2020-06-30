1427 5TH STREET NW

Amenities

Available immediately! **Three adults max to qualify earning at least a combined income of $162,000K per year. Minimum 650 credit score. All adults of at least 18 years of age must complete the rental application. Serious inquires only.** This home is also for sale for $895,000. ** This original row home converted into 3 separate condos in 2011, nestled on a picturesque, tree-lined street awaits you now. Unit #1 for RENT is the largest condo in the building, featuring 2 levels, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 1900 Sq Ft of open living space, and immaculate hardwood floors throughout. Luxury finishes define every detail of this home starting with the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, marble counter tops, custom cabinets and kitchen island. The owner's bedroom boasts an en-suite bath, custom walk-in closet, oversize windows and tons of natural sunlight. Elegant staircase connects to the spacious lower level featuring a recreation room/flex space, two additional bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 2 separate, private entrances leading to the rear PARKING (conveys with home) and patio. Entertain your guests by accessing the convenient Smart Home amenities, such as built-in ceiling speakers throughout the house, upgraded high-speed Internet, and pre-wired TV wall mounts. Extend your backyard fun to the lush green of Bundy Dog Park and Field, which lie a few feet from your back door. Surrounded by top-rated schools. Walk-score of 95, 2 bus stops on 5th and P street, and 4 blocks from 2 METRO stations. Minutes from downtown, shopping, eclectic dining options and all that the Logan Circle-Shaw neighborhoods have to offer. This is urban living at its best! Schedule your tour today!