Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1427 5TH STREET NW
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:44 AM

1427 5TH STREET NW

1427 5th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1427 5th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available immediately! **Three adults max to qualify earning at least a combined income of $162,000K per year. Minimum 650 credit score. All adults of at least 18 years of age must complete the rental application. Serious inquires only.** This home is also for sale for $895,000. ** This original row home converted into 3 separate condos in 2011, nestled on a picturesque, tree-lined street awaits you now. Unit #1 for RENT is the largest condo in the building, featuring 2 levels, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 1900 Sq Ft of open living space, and immaculate hardwood floors throughout. Luxury finishes define every detail of this home starting with the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, marble counter tops, custom cabinets and kitchen island. The owner's bedroom boasts an en-suite bath, custom walk-in closet, oversize windows and tons of natural sunlight. Elegant staircase connects to the spacious lower level featuring a recreation room/flex space, two additional bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 2 separate, private entrances leading to the rear PARKING (conveys with home) and patio. Entertain your guests by accessing the convenient Smart Home amenities, such as built-in ceiling speakers throughout the house, upgraded high-speed Internet, and pre-wired TV wall mounts. Extend your backyard fun to the lush green of Bundy Dog Park and Field, which lie a few feet from your back door. Surrounded by top-rated schools. Walk-score of 95, 2 bus stops on 5th and P street, and 4 blocks from 2 METRO stations. Minutes from downtown, shopping, eclectic dining options and all that the Logan Circle-Shaw neighborhoods have to offer. This is urban living at its best! Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 5TH STREET NW have any available units?
1427 5TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1427 5TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1427 5TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 5TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1427 5TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 5TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1427 5TH STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1427 5TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1427 5TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1427 5TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1427 5TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 5TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1427 5TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1427 5TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1427 5TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 5TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1427 5TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

