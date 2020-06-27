All apartments in Washington
1427 34TH STREET NW

1427 34th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1427 34th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A rare Georgetown Victorian townhouse retaining its original architectural features and tastefully finished in Farrow & Ball colors throughout. High ceilings, hardwood floors, central air conditioning, great light and a private outdoor space with brick patio and easily maintained planting. The main level features an entry hall, living room with wood burning fireplace, separate formal dining room, wet bar/butler~s pantry, eat in gourmet kitchen with home office space and half bath located off the hall. The second level features three bedrooms and two full baths. The owner~s suite en-suite bath has just been renovated and features teak flooring and a marble shower. The second bathroom has also been renovated and features teak floors, a tub/shower combination with a marble surround. There is substantial basement storage. The row home offers a quiet setting yet is convenient to all Georgetown has to offer including restaurants, shopping and nightlife.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 34TH STREET NW have any available units?
1427 34TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1427 34TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1427 34TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 34TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1427 34TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 34TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1427 34TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1427 34TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1427 34TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1427 34TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1427 34TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 34TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1427 34TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1427 34TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1427 34TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 34TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1427 34TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
