1427 34TH STREET NW

A rare Georgetown Victorian townhouse retaining its original architectural features and tastefully finished in Farrow & Ball colors throughout. High ceilings, hardwood floors, central air conditioning, great light and a private outdoor space with brick patio and easily maintained planting. The main level features an entry hall, living room with wood burning fireplace, separate formal dining room, wet bar/butler~s pantry, eat in gourmet kitchen with home office space and half bath located off the hall. The second level features three bedrooms and two full baths. The owner~s suite en-suite bath has just been renovated and features teak flooring and a marble shower. The second bathroom has also been renovated and features teak floors, a tub/shower combination with a marble surround. There is substantial basement storage. The row home offers a quiet setting yet is convenient to all Georgetown has to offer including restaurants, shopping and nightlife.