Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Big Renovated 4BR Home w/4 carPking!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this spacious and beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 2 story townhouse

(including a finished basement with its own entrance) - washer and dryer - hard wood floors (main level and upstairs) - separate living and dining rooms - spacious deck - finished basement with its own entrance plus fully equipped kitchen - off street parking for 4 cars! ** conveniently located close to schools, restaurants, retail outlets and public transportation! (Video tour on YouTube 1423 Morse St NE) $60 non-refundable application fee, $10/month utility and maintenance reduction program added to rent. $99 move-in charge/property. Contact Brian at 202-431-5256 to schedule showing.



