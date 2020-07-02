All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

1423 Morse St NE

1423 Morse Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1423 Morse Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Big Renovated 4BR Home w/4 carPking!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this spacious and beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 2 story townhouse
(including a finished basement with its own entrance) - washer and dryer - hard wood floors (main level and upstairs) - separate living and dining rooms - spacious deck - finished basement with its own entrance plus fully equipped kitchen - off street parking for 4 cars! ** conveniently located close to schools, restaurants, retail outlets and public transportation! (Video tour on YouTube 1423 Morse St NE) $60 non-refundable application fee, $10/month utility and maintenance reduction program added to rent. $99 move-in charge/property. Contact Brian at 202-431-5256 to schedule showing.

(RLNE5665751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 Morse St NE have any available units?
1423 Morse St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1423 Morse St NE have?
Some of 1423 Morse St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1423 Morse St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1423 Morse St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 Morse St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1423 Morse St NE is pet friendly.
Does 1423 Morse St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1423 Morse St NE offers parking.
Does 1423 Morse St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1423 Morse St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 Morse St NE have a pool?
No, 1423 Morse St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1423 Morse St NE have accessible units?
No, 1423 Morse St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 Morse St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1423 Morse St NE does not have units with dishwashers.

