1423 GERANIUM STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities

This Shepherd Park's urban home exudes considerable charm, character, and spans 2,314 Square Feet of Gross Living Area. No detail goes unnoticed with this - American Foursquare Style - Detached - 3.5 Level home. With attention to custom finishes, it features include a well-design Modern Kitchen with Sea Salt White Cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances. A Double Vanity Master Suite with a Deluxe Bathroom. Three additional Bedrooms, Three Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, and a Family Room with a Fireplace. Even more, an outside Deck for hosting or enjoying the experience of living in this stately home. For amenities, Shepherd Park's residents enjoy the easy access to Downtown Silver Spring's Restaurants, Events, and Shopping Centers. All things considered, this home will fulfill all of your comfort needs and leave a lasting impression with every guest that steps through your door.