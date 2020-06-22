All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1423 GERANIUM STREET NW

1423 Geranium Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1423 Geranium Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Colonial Village - Shepherd Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This Shepherd Park's urban home exudes considerable charm, character, and spans 2,314 Square Feet of Gross Living Area. No detail goes unnoticed with this - American Foursquare Style - Detached - 3.5 Level home. With attention to custom finishes, it features include a well-design Modern Kitchen with Sea Salt White Cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances. A Double Vanity Master Suite with a Deluxe Bathroom. Three additional Bedrooms, Three Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, and a Family Room with a Fireplace. Even more, an outside Deck for hosting or enjoying the experience of living in this stately home. For amenities, Shepherd Park's residents enjoy the easy access to Downtown Silver Spring's Restaurants, Events, and Shopping Centers. All things considered, this home will fulfill all of your comfort needs and leave a lasting impression with every guest that steps through your door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 GERANIUM STREET NW have any available units?
1423 GERANIUM STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1423 GERANIUM STREET NW have?
Some of 1423 GERANIUM STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1423 GERANIUM STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1423 GERANIUM STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 GERANIUM STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1423 GERANIUM STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1423 GERANIUM STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1423 GERANIUM STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1423 GERANIUM STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1423 GERANIUM STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 GERANIUM STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1423 GERANIUM STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1423 GERANIUM STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1423 GERANIUM STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 GERANIUM STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1423 GERANIUM STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
