1418 Swann Street NW Basement Available 06/05/19 Lovely One Bedroom With Exposed Brick, Hardwood Flooring, Washer/Dryer In Unit In DC's Hottest Neighborhood- U Street! - Address: 1418 Swann Street NW Unit B Washington, DC 20009

Market Rent: $1,800 for a 12 Month Lease

Utilties Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash

Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone

Pets: No Pets Allowed

Square Footage: 545 Square Feet

Parking: One Off Street Parking Space for $200 Extra a Month

Move In: Now!



3D Tour Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mh4FeB5yaLE



Welcome to 1418 Swann Street NW! This one bedroom unit is on a lovely quiet one way street in the heart of U Street Corridor & 14th Street. You are close by to a number of restaurants and bars. Also close by to a Trader Joe's and Whole Foods. If you do not have a car, no problem! You are close by to the green line metro station.



The unit itself is elegant! The living room area has hardwood flooring throughout with exposed brick and a decorative fireplace. The unit also has a full kitchen with a washer/dryer in unit. The bedroom has a large closet as well.



Bedrooms: One Bedroom

Bathrooms: One Bathroom

Appliances: Refrigerator, Electric Range Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal

Fireplace: Non-Functioning/Decorative Fire Place

Location: U Street Corridor, Close to Dupont, Logan Circle, & Columbia Heights

Application Fee: $65 Application Fee Per Person

Move In Fee: No Move in Fee

Deposit: Equal to One Month's Rent

Resident Benefit Package: $35 Monthly Fee (Ask One of the Leasing Agents for More Information)



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



Leasing Agents:



James E. Rice- 410.474.3055

Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557



No Pets Allowed



