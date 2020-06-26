Amenities
1418 Swann Street NW Basement Available 06/05/19 Lovely One Bedroom With Exposed Brick, Hardwood Flooring, Washer/Dryer In Unit In DC's Hottest Neighborhood- U Street! - Address: 1418 Swann Street NW Unit B Washington, DC 20009
Market Rent: $1,800 for a 12 Month Lease
Utilties Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash
Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Pets: No Pets Allowed
Square Footage: 545 Square Feet
Parking: One Off Street Parking Space for $200 Extra a Month
Move In: Now!
3D Tour Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mh4FeB5yaLE
Welcome to 1418 Swann Street NW! This one bedroom unit is on a lovely quiet one way street in the heart of U Street Corridor & 14th Street. You are close by to a number of restaurants and bars. Also close by to a Trader Joe's and Whole Foods. If you do not have a car, no problem! You are close by to the green line metro station.
The unit itself is elegant! The living room area has hardwood flooring throughout with exposed brick and a decorative fireplace. The unit also has a full kitchen with a washer/dryer in unit. The bedroom has a large closet as well.
Bedrooms: One Bedroom
Bathrooms: One Bathroom
Appliances: Refrigerator, Electric Range Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal
Fireplace: Non-Functioning/Decorative Fire Place
Location: U Street Corridor, Close to Dupont, Logan Circle, & Columbia Heights
Application Fee: $65 Application Fee Per Person
Move In Fee: No Move in Fee
Deposit: Equal to One Month's Rent
Resident Benefit Package: $35 Monthly Fee (Ask One of the Leasing Agents for More Information)
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801
Leasing Agents:
James E. Rice- 410.474.3055
Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557
(RLNE4929042)