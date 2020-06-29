1413 F Street NE

Amenities

Gorgeous, spacious three bedroom, three bath Hill house - 1413 F St. NE Gorgeous, spacious, and newly restored three-level three bedroom townhouse located on a quiet street just off Maryland Ave and convenient to Union Station offices/METRO...and the booming Atlas District. Big and brand-new gourmet kitchen, gorgeous wood floors, living room fireplace, second-floor washer/dryer, CAC, three full baths plus first floor powder room, second kitchen on the first level, good closet space, lovely Pergola-covered patio, and off street parking.. Available immediately. $3,150 + utilities. PETS CONSIDERED, but NO SMOKING, please. YM



