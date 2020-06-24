All apartments in Washington
1409 Corcoran St NW Unit 1

1409 Corcoran St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1409 Corcoran St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
key fob access
LOCATION! Beautiful completely renovated, 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom 2 story townhome! All brand new appliances, fixtures, flooring, windows, with the old world charm of brick wall exposure. Walking distance to Trader Joes, Whole foods, Dupont Metro Station and fantastic restaurants and shops!
Property Highlights:
-2 bedrooms each with ensuite bathrooms
-Brand new, top of the line appliances
-Washer/Dryer in unit
-Brand new Flooring and paint throughout
-Brand new window shades included
-Nest Thermostat
-Keyless Entry
-Pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Corcoran St NW Unit 1 have any available units?
1409 Corcoran St NW Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 Corcoran St NW Unit 1 have?
Some of 1409 Corcoran St NW Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Corcoran St NW Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Corcoran St NW Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Corcoran St NW Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1409 Corcoran St NW Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1409 Corcoran St NW Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 1409 Corcoran St NW Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1409 Corcoran St NW Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1409 Corcoran St NW Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Corcoran St NW Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1409 Corcoran St NW Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Corcoran St NW Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1409 Corcoran St NW Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Corcoran St NW Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 Corcoran St NW Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
