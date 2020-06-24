1409 Corcoran St NW Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated key fob access

LOCATION! Beautiful completely renovated, 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom 2 story townhome! All brand new appliances, fixtures, flooring, windows, with the old world charm of brick wall exposure. Walking distance to Trader Joes, Whole foods, Dupont Metro Station and fantastic restaurants and shops!

Property Highlights:

-2 bedrooms each with ensuite bathrooms

-Brand new, top of the line appliances

-Washer/Dryer in unit

-Brand new Flooring and paint throughout

-Brand new window shades included

-Nest Thermostat

-Keyless Entry

-Pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!



