Washington, DC
1401 Columbia Road NW Unit 413
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1401 Columbia Road NW Unit 413

1401 Columbia Road Northwest · (202) 759-7678
Location

1401 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1401 Columbia Road NW Unit 413 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
1401 Columbia Road NW Unit 413 Available 06/20/20 Top Floor Newly Renovated Two Bedroom In the Heart of Columbia Heights With Private Balcony, Washer/Dryer Combo, Secured Entrance & More! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KZajUEVJvwH

Address: 1401 Columbia Road NW Unit 413 Washington, DC 20009
Name of Building: Adams Court
Market Rent: $2,500 for a 24 Month Lease OR $2,600 for a 12 Month Lease
Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash
Tenants Utilities: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Parking: Street Parking
Pets: YES, Case By Case Basis
Status: ACTIVE – Available End of June, 2020

Welcome to the Adams Court. The interior of the building has been completely updated. The building is monitored by 24/7 security system. The unit itself has 8 foot plus ceilings with hardwood floors throughout the living room area and the master bedroom. A spacious bathroom and carpet in the other bedroom will give you plenty of privacy! Updated kitchen and a private balcony are awesome features to the unit!

The location of the unit is amazing! You are less than .1 mile away from the metro station in Columbia Heights. Also, you are close by to a Target, Chick Fil-A, CVS, WAWA, Starbucks, & Chipotle. You are also close by to a number of local eateries and bars. Lastly, you have access to a Giant a few blocks away. Enjoy everything DC has to offer at your fingertips!

Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms
Bathrooms: One Bathroom
Neighborhood: Columbia Heights
Kitchen: Electric Range Stove & Oven, Refrigerator, Freezer, Dishwasher and Disposal
Laundry: Washer and Dryer Combo In Unit
Square Footage: 728 Square Feet
Application Fee: $65/Applicant
Deposit: Equal to One Month’s Rent
Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month
Move Fee: $200 Move In Fee
Pet Fees: $20 Pet Screening Fee- $25/Month Pet Fee
Floors: Hardwood floors in Living Room/ Carpet in One Bedroom
A/C & Heat: Central A/C and Heat
Furnishings: Unfurnished
Closets/Storage: Coat Closet Space in the Bedrooms/Living Room Area
Amenities: Private Balcony, Newly Updated Kitchen, Secure Entry, Close to the Columbia Heights Metro, Washer/Dryer Combo Walkable to Three Neighborhoods, Location! Location! Location!

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

(RLNE3871756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Columbia Road NW Unit 413 have any available units?
1401 Columbia Road NW Unit 413 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Columbia Road NW Unit 413 have?
Some of 1401 Columbia Road NW Unit 413's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Columbia Road NW Unit 413 currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Columbia Road NW Unit 413 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Columbia Road NW Unit 413 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 Columbia Road NW Unit 413 is pet friendly.
Does 1401 Columbia Road NW Unit 413 offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Columbia Road NW Unit 413 does offer parking.
Does 1401 Columbia Road NW Unit 413 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 Columbia Road NW Unit 413 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Columbia Road NW Unit 413 have a pool?
No, 1401 Columbia Road NW Unit 413 does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Columbia Road NW Unit 413 have accessible units?
No, 1401 Columbia Road NW Unit 413 does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Columbia Road NW Unit 413 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 Columbia Road NW Unit 413 has units with dishwashers.
