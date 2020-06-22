Amenities

1401 Columbia Road NW Unit 413 Available 06/20/20 Top Floor Newly Renovated Two Bedroom In the Heart of Columbia Heights With Private Balcony, Washer/Dryer Combo, Secured Entrance & More! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KZajUEVJvwH



Address: 1401 Columbia Road NW Unit 413 Washington, DC 20009

Name of Building: Adams Court

Market Rent: $2,500 for a 24 Month Lease OR $2,600 for a 12 Month Lease

Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash

Tenants Utilities: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone

Parking: Street Parking

Pets: YES, Case By Case Basis

Status: ACTIVE – Available End of June, 2020



Welcome to the Adams Court. The interior of the building has been completely updated. The building is monitored by 24/7 security system. The unit itself has 8 foot plus ceilings with hardwood floors throughout the living room area and the master bedroom. A spacious bathroom and carpet in the other bedroom will give you plenty of privacy! Updated kitchen and a private balcony are awesome features to the unit!



The location of the unit is amazing! You are less than .1 mile away from the metro station in Columbia Heights. Also, you are close by to a Target, Chick Fil-A, CVS, WAWA, Starbucks, & Chipotle. You are also close by to a number of local eateries and bars. Lastly, you have access to a Giant a few blocks away. Enjoy everything DC has to offer at your fingertips!



Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms

Bathrooms: One Bathroom

Neighborhood: Columbia Heights

Kitchen: Electric Range Stove & Oven, Refrigerator, Freezer, Dishwasher and Disposal

Laundry: Washer and Dryer Combo In Unit

Square Footage: 728 Square Feet

Application Fee: $65/Applicant

Deposit: Equal to One Month’s Rent

Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month

Move Fee: $200 Move In Fee

Pet Fees: $20 Pet Screening Fee- $25/Month Pet Fee

Floors: Hardwood floors in Living Room/ Carpet in One Bedroom

A/C & Heat: Central A/C and Heat

Furnishings: Unfurnished

Closets/Storage: Coat Closet Space in the Bedrooms/Living Room Area

Amenities: Private Balcony, Newly Updated Kitchen, Secure Entry, Close to the Columbia Heights Metro, Washer/Dryer Combo Walkable to Three Neighborhoods, Location! Location! Location!



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



