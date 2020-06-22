Amenities
1401 Columbia Road NW Unit 413 Available 06/20/20 Top Floor Newly Renovated Two Bedroom In the Heart of Columbia Heights With Private Balcony, Washer/Dryer Combo, Secured Entrance & More! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KZajUEVJvwH
Address: 1401 Columbia Road NW Unit 413 Washington, DC 20009
Name of Building: Adams Court
Market Rent: $2,500 for a 24 Month Lease OR $2,600 for a 12 Month Lease
Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash
Tenants Utilities: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Parking: Street Parking
Pets: YES, Case By Case Basis
Status: ACTIVE – Available End of June, 2020
Welcome to the Adams Court. The interior of the building has been completely updated. The building is monitored by 24/7 security system. The unit itself has 8 foot plus ceilings with hardwood floors throughout the living room area and the master bedroom. A spacious bathroom and carpet in the other bedroom will give you plenty of privacy! Updated kitchen and a private balcony are awesome features to the unit!
The location of the unit is amazing! You are less than .1 mile away from the metro station in Columbia Heights. Also, you are close by to a Target, Chick Fil-A, CVS, WAWA, Starbucks, & Chipotle. You are also close by to a number of local eateries and bars. Lastly, you have access to a Giant a few blocks away. Enjoy everything DC has to offer at your fingertips!
Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms
Bathrooms: One Bathroom
Neighborhood: Columbia Heights
Kitchen: Electric Range Stove & Oven, Refrigerator, Freezer, Dishwasher and Disposal
Laundry: Washer and Dryer Combo In Unit
Square Footage: 728 Square Feet
Application Fee: $65/Applicant
Deposit: Equal to One Month’s Rent
Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month
Move Fee: $200 Move In Fee
Pet Fees: $20 Pet Screening Fee- $25/Month Pet Fee
Floors: Hardwood floors in Living Room/ Carpet in One Bedroom
A/C & Heat: Central A/C and Heat
Furnishings: Unfurnished
Closets/Storage: Coat Closet Space in the Bedrooms/Living Room Area
Amenities: Private Balcony, Newly Updated Kitchen, Secure Entry, Close to the Columbia Heights Metro, Washer/Dryer Combo Walkable to Three Neighborhoods, Location! Location! Location!
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801
(RLNE3871756)