Washington, DC
1397 Sheridan St. NW
1397 Sheridan St. NW

1397 Sheridan Street Northwest · (202) 618-4210
Location

1397 Sheridan Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2230 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
Come see this stunning home with loads of charm. Completely updated with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs and 1 bedroom and full bath in the finished basement. Featuring archways, vintage door knobs, 2 fireplaces and beautiful hardwood floors. The main floor is perfect for entertaining with an open floor plan, large kitchen island and a half bath for guests. Also includes a walkout to a very spacious deck.

360 Photo Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/fc087c79-a4a3-4a62-a9eb-21693ff33db0

Nearby schools include Jewish Primary Day School of the Nation's Capital, Bridges Early Childhood Academy and Latin American Montessori Bilingual (lamb) - Missouri Ave. The closest grocery stores are Georgia Ave Food Barn, Safeway and Fourth Street Market. Nearby coffee shops include Wapa Cafe Boutique, Decadence and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Domino's Pizza, Subway and Guajillo Chalateco. 1397 Sheridan St NW is near Fort Stevens Park, Fort Stevens and Emery Park.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease.

Utilities: All utilities paid by the tenant
Pets: Case by Case
Parking: Off-Street
Washer and Dryer: In Unit
No Smoking

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1397 Sheridan St. NW have any available units?
1397 Sheridan St. NW has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1397 Sheridan St. NW have?
Some of 1397 Sheridan St. NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1397 Sheridan St. NW currently offering any rent specials?
1397 Sheridan St. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1397 Sheridan St. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1397 Sheridan St. NW is pet friendly.
Does 1397 Sheridan St. NW offer parking?
Yes, 1397 Sheridan St. NW offers parking.
Does 1397 Sheridan St. NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1397 Sheridan St. NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1397 Sheridan St. NW have a pool?
No, 1397 Sheridan St. NW does not have a pool.
Does 1397 Sheridan St. NW have accessible units?
No, 1397 Sheridan St. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1397 Sheridan St. NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1397 Sheridan St. NW does not have units with dishwashers.
