Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included parking

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking

Come see this stunning home with loads of charm. Completely updated with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs and 1 bedroom and full bath in the finished basement. Featuring archways, vintage door knobs, 2 fireplaces and beautiful hardwood floors. The main floor is perfect for entertaining with an open floor plan, large kitchen island and a half bath for guests. Also includes a walkout to a very spacious deck.



360 Photo Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/fc087c79-a4a3-4a62-a9eb-21693ff33db0



Nearby schools include Jewish Primary Day School of the Nation's Capital, Bridges Early Childhood Academy and Latin American Montessori Bilingual (lamb) - Missouri Ave. The closest grocery stores are Georgia Ave Food Barn, Safeway and Fourth Street Market. Nearby coffee shops include Wapa Cafe Boutique, Decadence and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Domino's Pizza, Subway and Guajillo Chalateco. 1397 Sheridan St NW is near Fort Stevens Park, Fort Stevens and Emery Park.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease.



Utilities: All utilities paid by the tenant

Pets: Case by Case

Parking: Off-Street

Washer and Dryer: In Unit

No Smoking



Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com

Call: 202-269-0303

Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

-$250 non-refundable pet fee



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.

-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.

-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.