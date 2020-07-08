All apartments in Washington
1386 Bryant Street Northeast
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:07 AM

1386 Bryant Street Northeast

1386 Bryant Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1386 Bryant Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Washington. Two off-street, gated parking spots in gated community provide additional security on an already quiet street full of young families. The open floor plan and kitchen make the condo comfortable for roommates or families. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors and outdoor space make this unit modern and comfortable. A short walk to bus and metro lines, grocery, and a number of incredible new restaurants. There is plenty of storage, Nest thermostat, and great east-facing natural light. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $2,200/month rent. $2,200 security deposit required. Willing to negotiate price if parking in one or both spots isn't needed. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1386 Bryant Street Northeast have any available units?
1386 Bryant Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1386 Bryant Street Northeast have?
Some of 1386 Bryant Street Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1386 Bryant Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1386 Bryant Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1386 Bryant Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1386 Bryant Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 1386 Bryant Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 1386 Bryant Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 1386 Bryant Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1386 Bryant Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1386 Bryant Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 1386 Bryant Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1386 Bryant Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1386 Bryant Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1386 Bryant Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1386 Bryant Street Northeast has units with dishwashers.

