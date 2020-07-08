1386 Bryant Street Northeast

Amenities

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Washington. Two off-street, gated parking spots in gated community provide additional security on an already quiet street full of young families. The open floor plan and kitchen make the condo comfortable for roommates or families. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors and outdoor space make this unit modern and comfortable. A short walk to bus and metro lines, grocery, and a number of incredible new restaurants. There is plenty of storage, Nest thermostat, and great east-facing natural light. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $2,200/month rent. $2,200 security deposit required. Willing to negotiate price if parking in one or both spots isn't needed. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.