All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1384 BRYANT STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1384 BRYANT STREET NE
Last updated March 30 2020 at 7:07 AM

1384 BRYANT STREET NE

1384 Bryant Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brentwood - Langdon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1384 Bryant Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
For more pictures, please visit: (https://dellresidential.com/homes-for-sale/DC/washington/20018/1384-bryant-st-ne-unit-302/lid-5e63b4e86f56d6fb673bc5a9 ~Welcome to your new place!The Rhode Island Avenue corridor in northeast DC, the neighborhood of Brentwood is fast emerging as a major destination for retail and commerce with the Rhode Island Metrorail Station at the epicenter of this transformation.~Close to Costco, Marshall, Chipotle, and many more are 2.5 miles away, National Arboretum is a walking~This beautiful and quiet and stylish 2-bedroom/1 bathroom~Sky Condominium is located within walking distance from the Rhode Island Metro Station and the Shopping Center.~Beautiful bamboo flooring, renovated a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops, in-unit washer/dryer, and a modern bathroom.~Natural light - skylight~Private balcony.- No pets.~Move-in fee is $100.00 and $50 lease processing fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1384 BRYANT STREET NE have any available units?
1384 BRYANT STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1384 BRYANT STREET NE have?
Some of 1384 BRYANT STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1384 BRYANT STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1384 BRYANT STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1384 BRYANT STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1384 BRYANT STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1384 BRYANT STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 1384 BRYANT STREET NE offers parking.
Does 1384 BRYANT STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1384 BRYANT STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1384 BRYANT STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1384 BRYANT STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1384 BRYANT STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1384 BRYANT STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1384 BRYANT STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1384 BRYANT STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mission Apartments
1350 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Alden
2620 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The 925 Apartments
925 25th St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Shay
1921 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Barclay
1616 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Woodley
2700 Woodley Rd NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Hepburn
1901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
2400 Pennsylvania Avenue
2400 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University