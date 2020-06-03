1384 BRYANT STREET NE

Amenities

For more pictures, please visit: (https://dellresidential.com/homes-for-sale/DC/washington/20018/1384-bryant-st-ne-unit-302/lid-5e63b4e86f56d6fb673bc5a9 ~Welcome to your new place!The Rhode Island Avenue corridor in northeast DC, the neighborhood of Brentwood is fast emerging as a major destination for retail and commerce with the Rhode Island Metrorail Station at the epicenter of this transformation.~Close to Costco, Marshall, Chipotle, and many more are 2.5 miles away, National Arboretum is a walking~This beautiful and quiet and stylish 2-bedroom/1 bathroom~Sky Condominium is located within walking distance from the Rhode Island Metro Station and the Shopping Center.~Beautiful bamboo flooring, renovated a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops, in-unit washer/dryer, and a modern bathroom.~Natural light - skylight~Private balcony.- No pets.~Move-in fee is $100.00 and $50 lease processing fee