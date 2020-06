138 S ST NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

WOW! THIS BEAUTIFUL ROW HOME JUST UNDERWENT A MASSIVE RENOVATION DOWN TO THE STUDS! WHILE IN ADDITION TO KEEPING ORIGINAL CHARM OF THE EXPOSED BRICK AND MASONRY FIREPLACES, YOU'LL NOW ENJOY THE NEW WOOD FLOORS, STUNNING KITCHEN, SPA LIKE BATHS, SPEAKERS, TWO STORY DECK (MASTER HAS PRIVATE BALCONY!) AND 2 PARKING SPACES! WONDERFUL STREET, SET OFF THE MAIN ROADS, YET STILL SO CLOSE TO ALL THE WONDERFUL RESTAURANTS, SHOPS AND BARS THAT SHAW/ U ST CORRIDOR ARE HOME TO. ALSO HAS AN ENGLISH BASEMENT THAT CAN BE RENTED FOR AN ADDITIONAL $2500 A MONTH. HOUSING CHOICE VOUCHERS WELCOME