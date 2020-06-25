All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 7 2019 at 5:37 PM

1377 DOWNING ST NE

1377 Downing St NE · No Longer Available
Location

1377 Downing St NE, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
A must see! Impeccably renovated, gorgeous updates in kitchen & baths & throughout home. S/S appliances w granite counters, Short walk to RI Ave Metro & Wal-mart, shops, etc.Outdoor space behind the home for gardening. Front porch & garden. Landscaping included. Applicants must have a min credit score of 650. Make best offer. Call / text/e-mail Listing Agents to make an appointment. The basement is 1/2 underground with a bath and walk-out door to the garden, like a 3 level home. Beautifully finished. William 202-361-5858. Mariah 202 739 1026

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1377 DOWNING ST NE have any available units?
1377 DOWNING ST NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1377 DOWNING ST NE have?
Some of 1377 DOWNING ST NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1377 DOWNING ST NE currently offering any rent specials?
1377 DOWNING ST NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1377 DOWNING ST NE pet-friendly?
No, 1377 DOWNING ST NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1377 DOWNING ST NE offer parking?
Yes, 1377 DOWNING ST NE offers parking.
Does 1377 DOWNING ST NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1377 DOWNING ST NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1377 DOWNING ST NE have a pool?
No, 1377 DOWNING ST NE does not have a pool.
Does 1377 DOWNING ST NE have accessible units?
No, 1377 DOWNING ST NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1377 DOWNING ST NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1377 DOWNING ST NE has units with dishwashers.
