1377 DOWNING ST NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A must see! Impeccably renovated, gorgeous updates in kitchen & baths & throughout home. S/S appliances w granite counters, Short walk to RI Ave Metro & Wal-mart, shops, etc.Outdoor space behind the home for gardening. Front porch & garden. Landscaping included. Applicants must have a min credit score of 650. Make best offer. Call / text/e-mail Listing Agents to make an appointment. The basement is 1/2 underground with a bath and walk-out door to the garden, like a 3 level home. Beautifully finished. William 202-361-5858. Mariah 202 739 1026