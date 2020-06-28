All apartments in Washington
1375 Childress Street NE 5

1375 Childress Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1375 Childress Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
key fob access
pet friendly
2BD/2BR Penthouse w/ private 500 sq Deck & Parking - Property Id: 158108

Stunning Brand New Split Level Penthouse is available for rent featuring high end designer finishes, spa baths w/ freestanding tubs, industrial windows, Carrara Marble kitchen w/ waterfall island, Elfa closets, European wide plank floors, private parking w/ electric car charger, keyless entry and A PRIVATE 500 sq ft ROOF DECK with views of the US Capitol & Washington Monument.

On a quiet street w/ easy access to H Street (3 min walk) and all the restaurants, nightlife & Whole Foods.
Live like a Washingtonian and shop, dine and tour like a local in the midst of Michelin star restaurants, dive bars, dance clubs and distilleries. H Street Corridor and the surrounding area have it all! Access to public transportation, including the H Street Streetcar, X1 and X2 bus routes, Noma and Union Station red line metro stops, Capital Bikeshare and much more.

Available furnished or unfurnished!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158108p
Property Id 158108

(RLNE5162240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1375 Childress Street NE 5 have any available units?
1375 Childress Street NE 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1375 Childress Street NE 5 have?
Some of 1375 Childress Street NE 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1375 Childress Street NE 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1375 Childress Street NE 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1375 Childress Street NE 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1375 Childress Street NE 5 is pet friendly.
Does 1375 Childress Street NE 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1375 Childress Street NE 5 offers parking.
Does 1375 Childress Street NE 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1375 Childress Street NE 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1375 Childress Street NE 5 have a pool?
No, 1375 Childress Street NE 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1375 Childress Street NE 5 have accessible units?
No, 1375 Childress Street NE 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1375 Childress Street NE 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1375 Childress Street NE 5 has units with dishwashers.
