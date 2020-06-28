1375 Childress Street NE 5

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub key fob access pet friendly

2BD/2BR Penthouse w/ private 500 sq Deck & Parking - Property Id: 158108



Stunning Brand New Split Level Penthouse is available for rent featuring high end designer finishes, spa baths w/ freestanding tubs, industrial windows, Carrara Marble kitchen w/ waterfall island, Elfa closets, European wide plank floors, private parking w/ electric car charger, keyless entry and A PRIVATE 500 sq ft ROOF DECK with views of the US Capitol & Washington Monument.



On a quiet street w/ easy access to H Street (3 min walk) and all the restaurants, nightlife & Whole Foods.

Live like a Washingtonian and shop, dine and tour like a local in the midst of Michelin star restaurants, dive bars, dance clubs and distilleries. H Street Corridor and the surrounding area have it all! Access to public transportation, including the H Street Streetcar, X1 and X2 bus routes, Noma and Union Station red line metro stops, Capital Bikeshare and much more.



Available furnished or unfurnished!

