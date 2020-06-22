All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1372 Rittenhouse St

1372 Rittenhouse Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1372 Rittenhouse Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
Beautiful sunny House, with Front and back Garden, oak hard wood floor throughout, open plan kitchen, living room and dining area. Stainless Steel kitchen with island, facing the dining room.
One very spacious master bedroom, lots of natural light with huge elfa organized closet with sliding doors.
Second room also large with walk in closet, with elfa organized shelves and a queen bed. Third room has a single bed but can fit a full bed as well.
It also has ductless AC units, radiators and back yard parking spot.
The house is walking distance to Rock creek Park Golf Course, Fort Stevens Recreation Center and its big tennis court. Also very close to Safeway, Walmart, express bus to downtown and 1.2 miles to Takoma Metro Station on red line.
.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1372 Rittenhouse St have any available units?
1372 Rittenhouse St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1372 Rittenhouse St have?
Some of 1372 Rittenhouse St's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1372 Rittenhouse St currently offering any rent specials?
1372 Rittenhouse St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1372 Rittenhouse St pet-friendly?
No, 1372 Rittenhouse St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1372 Rittenhouse St offer parking?
Yes, 1372 Rittenhouse St does offer parking.
Does 1372 Rittenhouse St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1372 Rittenhouse St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1372 Rittenhouse St have a pool?
No, 1372 Rittenhouse St does not have a pool.
Does 1372 Rittenhouse St have accessible units?
No, 1372 Rittenhouse St does not have accessible units.
Does 1372 Rittenhouse St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1372 Rittenhouse St does not have units with dishwashers.
