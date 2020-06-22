1372 Rittenhouse St

Amenities

Beautiful sunny House, with Front and back Garden, oak hard wood floor throughout, open plan kitchen, living room and dining area. Stainless Steel kitchen with island, facing the dining room.

One very spacious master bedroom, lots of natural light with huge elfa organized closet with sliding doors.

Second room also large with walk in closet, with elfa organized shelves and a queen bed. Third room has a single bed but can fit a full bed as well.

It also has ductless AC units, radiators and back yard parking spot.

The house is walking distance to Rock creek Park Golf Course, Fort Stevens Recreation Center and its big tennis court. Also very close to Safeway, Walmart, express bus to downtown and 1.2 miles to Takoma Metro Station on red line.

