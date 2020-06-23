1367 Downing St. NE

Amenities
Come and view your new home today!
This home will not last long. This Northeast home has been recently recently remodeled giving you a brand new modern feel while retaining the comfort of the classic D.C Rowhome. The first floor has a spacious living room and a naturally bright dining room, perfect for entertaining guest. The kitchen has been fully remodeled with new cabinets, new countertops, and brand new stainless steel appliances.
The second floor has 3 spacious bedrooms with the master including a walk in closet. The bedroom has also been completely remodeled with a very spacious flex shower. The finished basement has wall to wall carpet as well as a full bathroom. There is also a walk out to the spacious backyard, which is perfect for a summer BBQ. Also included is a private parking space that is attached to the home.
The neighborhood offers great access to all areas of the city. Within a mile, you have great conveniences, such as the Rhode Island-Brentwood Metro Station, a Giant grocery store, and multiple restaurants all within walking distances.
Parking: 1 Off-Street Parking Space Available
Tenants Pay All Utilities: Electric, Gas, and Water
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case
Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 202-618-4210
Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com
Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com
Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:
- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%
INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
Amenities: Central A/C, Finished Basement, Updated Bathroom, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Fully Equipped Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Walk-in Closet, Updated Kitchen, Over Hood Microwave, Off Street Parking, Large Patio, Walk Out Basement
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/1367-downing-st-ne ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.