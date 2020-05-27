1362 TEWKESBURY PLACE NW

Amenities

Sparkling, spacious and renovated 4 BDR 3BA detached home in sought after Brightwood. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartzite counters and a breakfast bar that opens to dining area. Hardwood floors throughout main and upper levels, newly updated bathrooms, composite deck, fenced back yard and one car detached garage in rear. Walk-out lower level with rec room, full size washer /dryer, large laundry room and plenty of storage. Fabulous front porch on a gorgeous tree lined street. This home has it all and offers many options for metro bus, shopping and dining. Takoma Station - 1.1 mile walk. Easy access to Takoma Park, 16th St Heights, Petworth, Fort Totten, Brookland-CUA, Silver Spring, Downtown DC. Terms:- 12-month minimum lease- Excellent credit required - No smoking inside the home- Pets case by case with $500 deposit- Tenant is responsible for all utilities - Fireplace not available for use.