1362 TEWKESBURY PLACE NW
Last updated January 9 2020 at 12:05 AM

1362 TEWKESBURY PLACE NW

1362 Tewkesbury Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1362 Tewkesbury Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sparkling, spacious and renovated 4 BDR 3BA detached home in sought after Brightwood. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartzite counters and a breakfast bar that opens to dining area. Hardwood floors throughout main and upper levels, newly updated bathrooms, composite deck, fenced back yard and one car detached garage in rear. Walk-out lower level with rec room, full size washer /dryer, large laundry room and plenty of storage. Fabulous front porch on a gorgeous tree lined street. This home has it all and offers many options for metro bus, shopping and dining. Takoma Station - 1.1 mile walk. Easy access to Takoma Park, 16th St Heights, Petworth, Fort Totten, Brookland-CUA, Silver Spring, Downtown DC. Terms:- 12-month minimum lease- Excellent credit required - No smoking inside the home- Pets case by case with $500 deposit- Tenant is responsible for all utilities - Fireplace not available for use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1362 TEWKESBURY PLACE NW have any available units?
1362 TEWKESBURY PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1362 TEWKESBURY PLACE NW have?
Some of 1362 TEWKESBURY PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1362 TEWKESBURY PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1362 TEWKESBURY PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1362 TEWKESBURY PLACE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1362 TEWKESBURY PLACE NW is pet friendly.
Does 1362 TEWKESBURY PLACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 1362 TEWKESBURY PLACE NW offers parking.
Does 1362 TEWKESBURY PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1362 TEWKESBURY PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1362 TEWKESBURY PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 1362 TEWKESBURY PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1362 TEWKESBURY PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 1362 TEWKESBURY PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1362 TEWKESBURY PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1362 TEWKESBURY PLACE NW has units with dishwashers.

