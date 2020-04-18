All apartments in Washington
136 Sheridan St NE
Last updated November 17 2019 at 10:56 AM

136 Sheridan St NE

136 Sheridan St NE · No Longer Available
Location

136 Sheridan St NE, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Newly Renovated Home w/ Big Yard 1 Mile to Old Town Takoma Park & Metro! - Welcome to your brand new home on an oversize lot located 1 mile to the Takoma Metro and less than a mile to Old Town Takoma Park's restaurants, farmer's market & more!

Featuring an open layout kitchen, living, dining area, fully finished basement, master suite and beautifully refinished hardwood floors, this house has everything you'll need or want.

Call some friends over to BBQ on the patio, deck, or both!

To see this great house, email Scott Goldberg at Scott@StreamlineManagement.com

Lease terms:
12 month minimum lease
Pets considered on a case by case basis
No smoking
Resident responsible for water, gas & electric
Resident to have renter's insurance policy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
