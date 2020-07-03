1355 17th St Nw Unit: 421

Amenities
The Drake apartments are designed with comfort and efficiency in mind. Each floor plan is carefully crafted to maximize the use of your living space. Residents also appreciate the many designer touches and luxury finishes that are assembled to make your home a modern and sophisticated dwelling. The complementing building amenities round out a truly unique, holistic living experience.
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT (Except cable, phone and internet.)
NO Security Deposit - NO Annual Amenity Fee
Red oak floors
In unit washer/dryer
Stainless steel appliances
Custom cabinets and closets
Rooftop deck
Fitnesss center
Resident lounge
Business Center
Conference room
Private dining room
Personal storage bins and bike storage (no charge)
Front desk services
On-site Management
24 hour emergency services