Last updated July 18 2019 at 5:05 AM

1353 K St, SE

1353 K Street SE · No Longer Available
Location

1353 K Street SE, Washington, DC 20003
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
If this 1920 rowhouse were a person, she'd be your interesting and independent aunt -- the one who travels abroad with a single small suitcase and brings back beautiful-but-quirky souvenirs. She prefers more yard than house, locally-owned shops, and growing her own basil.

This cozy, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom rental is available August 1st and features:

-huge backyard with secure, off-street parking; patio with propane grill; and large storage shed

-central air and heat, hardwood floors, exposed brick

-washer/dryer, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, newer refrigerator and gas range

-special perks: built-in bar and storage; jacuzzi tub; gel fuel mini fireplace; front porch, shaded by gorgeous Japanese maple

2 blocks to: Potomac Avenue Metro, Harris Teeter, Capital Bike Share station, Wisdom Cocktail Parlour, Trusty's Neighborhood Tavern, Atlas Fitness, Ginkgo Gardens

10 minutes' walk to: Anacostia Riverwalk Trail; Safeway; CVS; Frager's garden, paint, and hardware locations; plus local pho and pizza joints, Hype Cafe, Little Pearl

15 minutes' walk to: Eastern Market, 8th street restaurants, Congressional Cemetery, Anacostia Community Boathouse

Less than a mile from: Nationals Stadium (Go Nats!) and all the shops and restaurants nearby

$2,900 per month + utilities (home security system included). Non-smokers only. Well-behaved pets considered with additional deposit. Minimum one year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

