1353 K St, SE

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

If this 1920 rowhouse were a person, she'd be your interesting and independent aunt -- the one who travels abroad with a single small suitcase and brings back beautiful-but-quirky souvenirs. She prefers more yard than house, locally-owned shops, and growing her own basil.



This cozy, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom rental is available August 1st and features:



-huge backyard with secure, off-street parking; patio with propane grill; and large storage shed



-central air and heat, hardwood floors, exposed brick



-washer/dryer, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, newer refrigerator and gas range



-special perks: built-in bar and storage; jacuzzi tub; gel fuel mini fireplace; front porch, shaded by gorgeous Japanese maple



2 blocks to: Potomac Avenue Metro, Harris Teeter, Capital Bike Share station, Wisdom Cocktail Parlour, Trusty's Neighborhood Tavern, Atlas Fitness, Ginkgo Gardens



10 minutes' walk to: Anacostia Riverwalk Trail; Safeway; CVS; Frager's garden, paint, and hardware locations; plus local pho and pizza joints, Hype Cafe, Little Pearl



15 minutes' walk to: Eastern Market, 8th street restaurants, Congressional Cemetery, Anacostia Community Boathouse



Less than a mile from: Nationals Stadium (Go Nats!) and all the shops and restaurants nearby



$2,900 per month + utilities (home security system included). Non-smokers only. Well-behaved pets considered with additional deposit. Minimum one year lease.