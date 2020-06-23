All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1351 Independence Ct SE

1351 Independence Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1351 Independence Court Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
e-payments
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
garage
Sunny Capitol hill Town-home - This spacious 1960 sq. ft beautiful 3-bedroom 1 Den 3.5 bath townhome in Capitol Hill is ready for you to call home!

Located along the vibrant and historic Capitol Hill. This centrally located home has a walk score of 82, a transit score of 76, and bike score of 97. Daily errands do not require a car. Only 7 blocks from Eastern Market Metro along the blue, orange and silver lines. Enjoy nearby restaurants, shops, cafes, and so much more! Eastern Market is only six blocks away and Trader Joe's is five blocks away. Don't feel like walking? Well, the property comes with a garage parking space attached to the home!

This home offers 4 floors, eat-in kitchen, master suite with jacuzzi tub, laundry is conveniently located on the 3rd floor between two bedrooms, all three bedrooms have on suite baths, living room features hardwood floors and a working fireplace! To top it all off, the 4th floor is a suite of its own and includes, a bedroom, private bathroom, living space, and a roof deck! Tenant responsible for all utilities.

The unit is professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc. You can pay your rent online, make online service requests and we have a 24-hour emergency on-call service.

To schedule a showing or for more information please contact Sarah Keller at sarah@chatel.us Office 202-745-0613 Cell 202-618-1461 (texts are welcomed!)

Credit Application Fee $75, first months rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Tenant responsible for all move fees.

(RLNE4537480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 Independence Ct SE have any available units?
1351 Independence Ct SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1351 Independence Ct SE have?
Some of 1351 Independence Ct SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1351 Independence Ct SE currently offering any rent specials?
1351 Independence Ct SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 Independence Ct SE pet-friendly?
No, 1351 Independence Ct SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1351 Independence Ct SE offer parking?
Yes, 1351 Independence Ct SE does offer parking.
Does 1351 Independence Ct SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1351 Independence Ct SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 Independence Ct SE have a pool?
No, 1351 Independence Ct SE does not have a pool.
Does 1351 Independence Ct SE have accessible units?
No, 1351 Independence Ct SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 Independence Ct SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1351 Independence Ct SE does not have units with dishwashers.
