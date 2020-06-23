1351 Independence Ct SE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors 24hr maintenance garage fireplace e-payments

Sunny Capitol hill Town-home - This spacious 1960 sq. ft beautiful 3-bedroom 1 Den 3.5 bath townhome in Capitol Hill is ready for you to call home!



Located along the vibrant and historic Capitol Hill. This centrally located home has a walk score of 82, a transit score of 76, and bike score of 97. Daily errands do not require a car. Only 7 blocks from Eastern Market Metro along the blue, orange and silver lines. Enjoy nearby restaurants, shops, cafes, and so much more! Eastern Market is only six blocks away and Trader Joe's is five blocks away. Don't feel like walking? Well, the property comes with a garage parking space attached to the home!



This home offers 4 floors, eat-in kitchen, master suite with jacuzzi tub, laundry is conveniently located on the 3rd floor between two bedrooms, all three bedrooms have on suite baths, living room features hardwood floors and a working fireplace! To top it all off, the 4th floor is a suite of its own and includes, a bedroom, private bathroom, living space, and a roof deck! Tenant responsible for all utilities.



The unit is professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc. You can pay your rent online, make online service requests and we have a 24-hour emergency on-call service.



To schedule a showing or for more information please contact Sarah Keller at sarah@chatel.us Office 202-745-0613 Cell 202-618-1461 (texts are welcomed!)



Credit Application Fee $75, first months rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Tenant responsible for all move fees.



(RLNE4537480)